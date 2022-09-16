WATCH NOW: UW-Parkside celebrates improvements, reopening of Wyllie Hall

SOMERS — University of Wisconsin-Parkside leaders, faculty, students and alumni celebrated the extensive improvements and reopening of Wyllie Hall Thursday evening.

The event, which was free and open to the public, featured the dedication of Brookwood Foundation Main Place just outside the library, named in honor of the multiyear gift of the Heide Family.

The Wyllie Hall Renewal Project, a nearly $36 million state-funded initiative that took over two years to complete, updated infrastructure and key learning spaces in university’s Wyllie Hall, which opened in 1972. Wyllie Hall is now home to the Callahan Family Student Success & Learning Commons, the Brookwood Foundation Main Place and the award-winning library.

Thursday’s attendees toured the Callahan Family Student Success & Learning Commons, which is named in honor of the Callahan family’s investment in a new scholarship program for their students, and the multi-story school library. A reception with refreshments was also offered.

“It’s another glorious day at UW-Parkside,” said Parkside Chancellor Debbie Ford after the event. “We have really hard to not only get the funding — thank you to our State of Wisconsin, thank you to our local legislators — but also the partnerships we’ve had with the department of state facilities and of course the contractors Camosy Construction, Lee Mechanical and Decker Fire & Safety Services. They’ve all done amazing work.”

Ford said the improvements are already attracting new students from across the area.

“Prospective students and their families can see student success is core to who we are and it’s demonstrated certainly in this space,” she said. “Most of our students are from Kenosha and Racine, and most of our graduates stay in this region ...what we say is we are ‘powered by Parkside.’ We want more students. Come and visit us and see what’s happening at UW-Parkside.”

Anna Stadick, UW-Parkside library director, said their students are extremely happy with the changes — especially the lighting.

She explained that while examining all the other details, one might not look up and see the lights placed to match the window spacing as the original architects intended, highlighting the natural landscape of the campus.

“Students said that that light has made the library not only a good place to read, but also a good place to look at computer screens; it made them feel happy and it made them feel safe safe. That’s an extraordinary outcome for one small part of a gorgeous remodel,” Stadick said.

Kristina Klemens, Director of Scholarships and Financial Aid, recalls her department’s space before the remodel and recollects a tour guide explaining the services the units provide to students and ending it by saying that they could find them down the dark and creepy hallway.

“Our dark, creepy hallway is a thing of the past, and it has been replaced by this vibrant, beautiful space. When you come to see us, I know you’ll be greeted with smiles, and people who are ready to help. I am so grateful every day for the opportunity to work with these people and our amazing students and with this fabulous team,” Klemens stated.

For her area especially, Klemens said the renovations brought them all closer as a team and encouraged more open communication and collaboration to better serve their students.