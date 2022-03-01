WATCH NOW: UW-Parkside honors Tommy Thompson during farewell tour visit to campus

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside honored Tommy Thompson Tuesday afternoon for his dedication to the public university system and leadership, especially during the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thompson, the former four-term Wisconsin governor and U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services who has served as interim president of the University of Wisconsin System since July of 2020, announced last month that he will step down on March 18. He helped guide the system of more than 180,000 students through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thompson's spent the last few weeks visiting each of the 13 UW System schools. Thompson, who wore a Ranger green shirt for Tuesday's event, said Parkside holds a special place in his heart.

"Parkside is a gem, and I don't think people in Kenosha and Racine know the beauty and the value that this campus gives to their communities," Thompson said. "This campus is turning out the leaders of Kenosha and Racine counties for the future — and all over the state. I couldn't be happier to be here. I love coming back here. There's an excitement about being on this campus. Everybody is friendly. Everybody wants to do it. It's all about the students."

Thompson said he owes his professional success to the UW System. The 80-year-old was born into a poor family and raised in the small Juneau County city of Elroy before deciding to enroll at UW-Madison to study law because it was affordable.

"Students laughed at me when I moved in because I didn't have a suitcase. All I had were my belongings in a grocery bag," he said. "I tell you that story because I love this university system. How could anybody that poor, that naïve, that afraid to speak, be able to accomplish what I've been able to accomplish? The University of Wisconsin, the system, gave me the opportunity. Gave me the opportunity to unlock what was inside of me and allowed me to serve the great people of this wonderful state we call home."

Honored by university

Parkside's alumni association on Tuesday presented Thompson with lifetime honorary alumni status. UW-Parkside Chancellor Debbie Ford also presented him with a rendering of a bronze plaque that will eventually be installed at the school thanking him for his leadership.

"Man of the moment, a tireless champion, collaborative leader, and one of the finest public servants for Wisconsin, the nation and the University of Wisconsin System. Thank you for your brilliant leadership, unwavering support and outstanding stewardship, advocating for continued investment in student success at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside and throughout the UW System," Ford read from the plaque.

"You stepped up and accepted the challenge of guiding UW-Parkside and the UW System through a global pandemic, when others might have shied away, ensuring that UW-Parkside and the UW System continue to be drivers of opportunity, providing quality affordable and vital access to a UW education for all students regardless of age, gender, race, occupation, cultural background or family status. With much gratitude and appreciation, we honor your service."

