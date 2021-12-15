WATCH NOW: UW-Parkside joins state partnership to help inmates succeed

SOMERS — Providing necessary skills to help those incarcerated succeed upon release comes with difficult challenges.

But a new influx of funds as part of Gov. Tony Evers' $100 million Workforce Innovation Grant program could go a long way in doing just that. And the University of Wisconsin-Parkside will be heavily involved in that process.

The university is among six campuses of the UW-System that will participate in the effort. Also involved are: UW-Oshkosh, UW-Milwaukee, UW-Green Bay, UW-Madison and the UW Extended Campus. The schools will facilitate the Prison Education Initiative with the $5.7 million grant awarded this week.

Funding came from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, money Congress approved to provide assistance in the wake of pandemic disruptions to the economy.

Each of those campuses will work to deliver workforce-ready curriculum to give prisoners employable skills while they are incarcerated. The schools will then provide support after the release of prisoners and continue assisting the former prisoners into their career paths.

Led by UW-Parkside Chancellor Debbie Ford, several state officials made the grant announcement during a press conference Wednesday morning at Parkside's Library Commons. Evers was in Kenosha on Tuesday to announce two other grants, one for Gateway Technical College, and the other for the City of Kenosha, also as part of his Workforce Innovation Grant program.

"We all know and are acutely aware from the news reports, from conversations with colleagues and partners that the labor force challenges and workforce constraints have been exacerbated by COVID-19," Ford said.

"We want to make sure, as a talent development partner and provider here at UW-Parkside and across the UW System that we are preparing this next generation of leaders, contributors and folks who are just going to make our communities thrive and our economy continue to grow."

Ford said the UW-Parkside criminal justice program is both state and nationally recognized and is rated No. 1 by correctional officers in the state. Just last week, Ford said university officials began to study how to bring more courses to inmates at nearby Racine Correctional Institution.

"We are ready to go," Ford said.

Getting them ready

Providing those skills to prisoners within state Department of Corrections facilities to help ensure they don't return is the crux of the newly funded program, said Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek.

Pechacek said preliminary grant application work by the UW-System identified that many prisoners who are released from custody "often return within three years." The program will work to address that challenge.

"This occurs because those who are released often lack the skills that would lead to a stable career path," she said. "That is why the UW System created the Prison Education Initiative."

Program participants will be assigned "success coaches," who will assist prisoners in obtaining the necessary financial, academic and administrative services for seamless progress both during and after incarceration, she said.

How the program will operate remains very much in the planning process, said Anny Morrobel-Sosa, UW System vice president for academic and student affairs.

Much of the program will be based online, but there will be in-person learning opportunities between the involved universities and the specific DOC facilities in those communities, Morrobel-Sosa said.

Who will be eligible to participate also is an unknown and will be based on a yet-to-be-completed assessment. Morrobel-Sosa added that not every academic program offered at the institutions will be available, at least at the start, and there will be no age restriction.

"We want to make sure that we take steps that will ensure success," she said.

Morrobel-Sosa did say that many area industrial and business partners have come forward with the specific skills they need from employees in an attempt to fill vacancies. That will be something this program looks to accommodate.

Morrobel-Sosa is targeting next summer and fall to have at least the beginning phases of the program in place.

Unlikely situation

In response to a question from a current UW-Parkside student in attendance, it seems very unlikely the program would involve a current prisoner coming on campus to participate in the program, said Department of Corrections Secretary Kevin Carr.

"One of the things that we have to keep in mind, that since this opportunity is going to be open to a wide range of individuals that we care for in our facilities, regardless of what they're there for, there's a lot of logistics involved in moving folks who are in a secure environment to an unsecure environment," he said.

"As we start this program, we're going to focus a lot of our attention on online efforts and in-person classes that can take place at the facility," Carr added. "It's so far down the road to think about the possibility of a person who is serving a sentence that's participating in the program being moved to an unsecured environment at a college campus."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.