WATCH NOW: UW-Parkside kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month with Fiesta de Noche honoring unsung `local heroes'

SOMERS – The University of Wisconsin – Parkside honored two leaders who have worked behind the scenes over the years to better the lives of people in the Kenosha community during the kick-off of a monthlong celebration of Hispanic culture.

At its prelude to Hispanic Heritage Month, UW-Parkside officials on Wednesday recognized Gema Soria Arcos, a long-time volunteer and the program coordinator at St. Mark’s Catholic Parish and Raul Hernandez, who serves as a legal coordinator for the Evangelical Lutheran Church of American Outreach Center with the 2022 Hispanic Leadership Awards at La Noche de Fiesta held outdoors on the Student Union Center Terrace.

As the bright September sun began to set, Professor Peggy James, dean of the College of Social Sciences and Professional Studies at the university introduced Soria Arcos, a mother to two teenagers who has been married for 25 years.

“She should get an award for that,” James playfully chided.

Inspired by mother, family

Soria Arcos, who draws inspiration from her own mother, is passionate about her family and has empowered many families in the community with her service, according to James. She studied social and human science at La Universidad Juárez del Estado de Durango in Mexico and is a graduate of Milwaukee’s St. Francis Seminary in lay ministry.

“She has volunteered in the community for St. Mark’s Catholic Parish for 27 years,” said James.

Soria Arcos has also served in a number of roles with the parish, including as a bilingual catechist and as a youth minister for the parish’s quinceañera program since 2000. In Hispanic culture, a quinceañera celebrates a girl’s 15th birthday and transition into adulthood. At St. Mark’s, more than 750 families have been served through the program. Soria Arcos has also held positions on the parish’s council, the church's Hispanic council and school advisory council.

She is currently active in a local Hispanic leadership initiative which focuses on “education, safety and mental awareness” and host of other activities, according to James.

“I just have to say thank you because I love my community and I truly believe that everyone has hidden treasures,” Soria Arcos said. “There’s other people who are afraid to get out and show them, so, that’s why we make them special.”

Motivated by people he helps

Hernandez, the second leadership award recipient, was born in El Salvador, emigrating to the U.S. with his family, where he initially lived in Los Angeles, before moving to Grayslake, Ill. He graduated from Round Lake (Ill.) Senior High School, according to Professor Lesley Walker, Dean of the College of Arts and Humanities, who presented him with the award. He later received his degree from a technology college.

As the legal coordinator with the ELCA Outreach Center in Kenosha, Hernandez also assists with federal supplemental security income and disability benefits applications.

“His dedication and love for helping people in his community who need him is what motivates him to go to work,” said Walker. “However, he also loves to play soccer to decompress. It’s a lifelong passion.”

Hernandez, who recently participated in Leadership Kenosha, a program designed to introduce participants to local organizations and leaders while developing leadership skills, engaged in discussions with top county and city elected leaders on issues involving community members negatively affected by the criminal justice system, according to Walker.

“I just want to say `thank you' to Parkside for even thinking of nominating me,” said Hernandez, who also congratulated Soria Arcos. “It’s a passion of me trying to help people that are scared and don’t know where to look or to find even help. That’s what we’re here for, you know? To connect and make them feel as humans, as we all are.”

Unsung heroes

Parkside's Hispanic Heritage Month is sponsored by the Office of Multicultural Student Affairs, the College of Social Sciences and Professional Studies, UW-Parkside Library, Latinos Unidos, the College of Arts and Humanities and the Office of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion. In addition to the awards ceremony, the kick-off event also featured paper flower making, ethnic appetizers and refreshments and entertainment by the local ballet folklórico dance troupe La Perla Tapatía.

Parkside's celebration includes a host of other cultural and educational events for the public and campus community through Oct. 14. Hispanic Heritage Month is observed nationally through Oct. 15.

“This is our fourth annual awards ceremony and we’ve got many planned because there’s so many people out there doing all sorts of great things for our community,” she said. While national or larger-than-life figures are honored because of their reputations, it's local people who are often unsung heroes, according to James.

“These are the people that are out there, that really, I think, really need recognition because they’re doing this every day and no one necessarily recognizes them," she said. "Yet, they still keep going out there and they don’t do it for one year or two years they do it 10 years, 20 years – their entire lifetime."