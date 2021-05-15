WATCH NOW: UW-Parkside largest graduating class receives diplomas Saturday

SOMERS -- The largest graduating class in its history headed out the door and into the real world from the University of Wisconsin-Parkside on Saturday.

And in the aftermath of a global pandemic, that says plenty about the efforts on that campus, Parkside Chancellor Debbie Ford said during a live stream address online prior to a number of separate ceremonies held both online and in person.

Graduates in the Colleges of Arts and Humanities; Business, Economics and Computing; Natural and Health Sciences; and Social Sciences and Professional Studies all received their degrees Saturday.

Ford applauded the efforts of not only the faculty and staff, but of the more than 566 graduates who received their degrees in the 52nd Annual Spring Commencement. This year's class tops the 2020 spring class, which at that time was the largest in school history.

Adjustments due both by social issues facing the nation and the pandemic not only played key roles for the 2021 graduating class, but also for 2020 graduates as well, Ford said.