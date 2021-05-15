WATCH NOW: UW-Parkside largest graduating class receives diplomas Saturday

SOMERS -- The largest graduating class in its history headed out the door and into the real world from the University of Wisconsin-Parkside on Saturday.
And in the aftermath of a global pandemic, that says plenty about the efforts on that campus, Parkside Chancellor Debbie Ford said during a live stream address online prior to a number of separate ceremonies held both online and in person.
Graduates in the Colleges of Arts and Humanities; Business, Economics and Computing; Natural and Health Sciences; and Social Sciences and Professional Studies all received their degrees Saturday.
Ford applauded the efforts of not only the faculty and staff, but of the more than 566 graduates who received their degrees in the 52nd Annual Spring Commencement. This year's class tops the 2020 spring class, which at that time was the largest in school history.
Adjustments due both by social issues facing the nation and the pandemic not only played key roles for the 2021 graduating class, but also for 2020 graduates as well, Ford said.
"Most certainly, I am extremely proud of the women and men who comprise each graduating class at our university, and commencement is one of my favorite days on campus," she said. "The spring 2021 class, however, will always be a little special. As we are all aware, the past 18 months have been filled with monumental and life-altering events, the quest for equity and equal justice in our society, and of course, the global pandemic."
Ford said she held onto optimism as the pandemic began to change life 18 months ago, but she also wasn't exactly certain how things would play out. Nobody could have predicted what would happen, but a lot of efforts went into ensuring the educational process would continue, even if it looked vastly different.
"My optimism quickly changed to confidence when I saw UW-Parkside students, faculty and staff working together to move our entire educational experience online in just two weeks," she said. "(That ensured) that the 2020 graduates could successfully complete their educational journey and keep the class of 2021 on track for graduation today.
"This confidence grows each day as I watch our faculty, staff and students focus on academic excellence and student success," she said.
This year's class also includes the first associate degree in applied science.
As part of the university's 2025 Strategic Framework, Ford said the goal is to increase the graduating class by 50%. That goal becomes even more important as the area grows, and the university continues to strive to meet those ever-changing educational goals as well, Ford said.
"Today is another step toward that goal and more strong evidence of progress in the face of adversity," she said. "Graduates of the Class of 2021, along with their predecessors and future UW-Parkside graduates demonstrate an ability to adjust and adapt to change. These are important attributes for success in today's world and beyond."
Special honors
In her remarks, Ford also highlighted four faculty members for honors they received in 2021: James Kinchen (music), who received the Morris D. Hayes Award from the Wisconsin Choral Directors Association; Jody Sekas and Kevin Gray (theater arts), who were honored nationally for set and sound design from the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival; and Francis Mann (chemistry), who was a 2021 Regent Scholar recipient.
Jessica Myjak, of Illinois, who earned a degree in economics and math, was honored as the 2021 Chancellor's Award recipient.
Having to finish her college journey through a pandemic was the last thing she expected, Myjak said in a video statement.
"As with other major life events, there are always a few things we never planned for," she said. "Graduating from college this year is no exception. I don't think any of us could have predicted we would live through a pandemic, attend classes fully online and maybe not even step foot back on campus for a year before our Commencement.
"But that's OK, because we didn't just make it through college. We were able to adapt and thrive," she said.
Outstanding grads
UW-Parkside Provost Rob Ducoffe closed the remarks with the announcement of this year's Outstanding Graduates. Hometowns were not available for each student, but their primary county of residence was listed.
Honored were: Myjak; Kailyn Daum, Racine County, who majored in environmental studies; Karolina Dryndak, Kenosha County, communications; Sundus Ewis, Milwaukee, sport management; Olivia Greener, Milwaukee, sport management; Gretchen Leighliter, Lake County, Ill., management information systems; Mya Peterson, Racine, chemistry; Kevin Phair, Waupaca, liberal studies; and Cassidy Prucha of Nebraska, mathematics.
