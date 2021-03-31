WATCH NOW: Vaccination campaign ramps up in Kenosha County

For the first time, the Kenosha County COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the former Shopko building, 5300 52nd St., on Tuesday was available to walk-ins age 16 or older who live, work or study in Kenosha County.
County Health Director Jen Freiheit said an available supply and unfilled appointment roster allowed the county to expand the eligibility to all.
“We had the doses and opened the doors to everyone,” Freiheit said. “We had lines out the door, but we had people out the door in less than an hour.”
While initially planning to extend the same opportunity for walk-ins on Wednesday (today), appointment slots rapidly filled up Tuesday, significantly limiting the availability for walk-ins, county spokesman Joe Potente said Tuesday night. Those with appointment times will be able to enter at their reserved time. Walk-ins will fill open slots, but availability will be limited. The clinic has the capacity to vaccinate 2,000 people per day, given available doses.
Shannon, of Kenosha, with two school-aged children and a baby in tow, said she jumped at the opportunity to get everyone (except the baby) vaccinated at once at the 52nd Street clinic.
“A friend shared a post about anyone being accepted,” said Shannon, who did not wish to provide her last name. "I was hoping for this. It’s so much better for me to be able to get it done in one trip than having to come in over and over.”
Grace Welcome Center
Kenosha County Public Health also partnered for a second time Tuesday with Grace Welcome Center to provide a pop-up, one-dose Johnson & Johnson walk-in vaccine clinic from 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, 2006 60th St.
The church sanctuary provided a unique venue where people were given the shot while seated in a pew.
“We were excited to offer the sanctuary during a time of a national medical emergency as a place of health and healing,” Pastor Jonathan Barker said. “The word sanctuary literally means ‘a place of comfort and protection.’”
ChaKuan Jackson, of Kenosha, said she had been waiting for an opportunity to get a one-shot vaccine.
“This is the one I needed, because I have some severe allergies,” Jackson said. “And what better place to get it than in a church? If you ain’t covered here, you ain’t covered anywhere.”
Julian Jackson, ChaKuan’s husband, said he “doesn’t like shots.”
“But, we gotta do it,” he said. “We have grandkids we haven’t been able to see.”
Jackie Kramer brought her sister, Valerie Thomas, and her daughter with her to Grace to get a vaccine.
“I was hesitant until my doctor asked me about it,” Kramer said. “I figured if I could get just one shot, I’d be happy.”
Promoting equity
Freiheit said partnerships such as this will help reach a vulnerable, underserved population and promote equity in the way the COVID-19 vaccine is distributed in Kenosha County.
A vaccine equity task force, made up of representatives of various community organizations, is also working to develop strategies to provide access to and information about the vaccine across all racial, ethnic and socioeconomic lines, Freiheit said.
Other outreach efforts underway include small, pop-up vaccination clinics for homeless individuals at the Shalom Center and information-sharing with churches in communities less likely to have accessed the vaccine.
Tuesday was also the first day the City of Kenosha Transit Commission began waiving bus fare for citizens going to get a vaccination from any of the providers. Citizens wishing to avoid a fare are asked to show the driver their appointment registration to qualify for a free ride.
Kenosha County Public Health is just one of many COVID-19 vaccine providers. The online listing of providers is available at bit.ly/KCCOVIDHub or by clicking the flashing red button at the top of the homepage at kenoshacounty.org.
