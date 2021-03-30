WATCH NOW: Vaccine clinics available in county to everyone 16 and over

For the first time Tuesday, the Kenosha County COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the former Shopko building, 5300 52nd St., was available to walk-ins age 16 or older who live, work or study in Kenosha County.

County Health Director Jen Freiheit said an available supply and unfilled appointment roster allowed the county to expand the eligibility to all.

“We had the doses and opened the doors to everyone,” Freiheit said. “We had lines out the door, but we had people out the door in less than an hour.”

The same opportunity will be extended to the Kenosha public on Wednesday (today) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Those with appointment times will be able to enter at their reserved time. Walk-ins will fill open slots. The clinic has the capacity to vaccinate 2,000 people per day, given available doses.

Shannon, of Kenosha, with two school-aged children and a baby in tow, said she jumped at the opportunity to get everyone (except the baby) vaccinated at once at the 52nd Street clinic.

“A friend shared a post about anyone being accepted,” said Shannon, who did not wish to provide her last name. "I was hoping for this. It’s so much better for me to be able to get it done in one trip than having to come in over and over.”

Grace Welcome Center