WATCH NOW: Vehicles reportedly stolen from Kenosha Carbox dealership

The owners of a Kenosha used vehicle dealership said their business was ransacked early Friday morning and three vehicles taken from the property.

Co-owner Scott Dooley said an employee called Friday morning soon after the dealership was scheduled to open for business and told him it appeared they had been robbed.

When Dooley arrived at his business later that morning he said papers were strewn across the floors and desk drawers were left open. They reported the incident to the Kenosha Police Department.

Dooley said he believes two or three men broke into his dealership through the garage with a crowbar and then ransacked the business office and lobby while looking for keys to vehicles. He said the individuals made two stops throughout the night at the dealership located at 1750 22nd Ave.

Dooley said the individuals took three of the dealership's most expensive vehicles.

Dooley said the individuals "hung around here for two hours ransacking the place." Security camera footage captured the incident that began around 1 a.m.

"They didn't want the computers. All they wanted were the cars. They took high-performance cars. He said a Chevy Camaro, a Dodge Charger and a Dodge Challenger were taken. They have a combined worth of more than $100,000," he said.

The Kenosha Police Department had no immediate comment on the investigation.

'Cased the place'

Dooley said they've never experienced anything like the break-in and robbery before.

"It sucks," he said. "I've never had anybody break into anything or do anything. Thankfully, we didn't have any cash in here at the time."

Dooley said he believes the individuals "cased the place" before breaking in.

"They knew exactly where everything was beforehand," he said. "This isn't their first rodeo. They were wearing gloves so there were no fingerprints."

Dooley thanked the Kenosha Police Department for spending "like four hours with us" investigating the matter.

"They checked for fingerprints everywhere, they checked the cameras, they wrote down times, they watched the whole (video) of these guys being here for like two hours. They opened up cars and checked everything. They even opened up my Folgers coffee can because some people leave money in them," he said. "They're checking everything out."

Dooley posted about the incident on social media and later learned the Charger was left abandoned on an Illinois freeway.

The Camaro was found in the parking lot of a nearby Burger King.

"They still have the 2017 black Challenger," he said.

Employee Tiffany Leon said she's watched the security video "too many times" and hopes the individuals are located.

Owned by two friends

Dooley and Jose Vega opened Carbox about three years ago to help make attaining a pre-owned vehicle possible to folks in need of reliable transportation at a reasonable price.

Both men worked at a local Subaru before venturing out on their own.

Dooley said they purchase most of their vehicles off the street to help ensure quality. He’s traveled as far as Indiana and Minnesota to find them. Each year they gift a vehicle to a family in need.

Dooley, originally from Rockford, Ill., previously told the Kenosha News that Kenosha has a special place in his heart. “Kenosha has charm. It’s a beautiful city. I really like it out here."

