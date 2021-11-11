WATCH NOW: Veterans welcomed at inspiring Wilmot program

The welcome Retired U.S. Army Master Sgt. Robert Livingston, 79, of Twin Lakes, received on Veterans Day from Wilmot Union High School students was in stark contrast to his experience at the airport in Milwaukee when he returned from Vietnam.

“The part that I will remember my entire life is that nobody called us names, nobody made any disparaging remarks, they just turned and looked the other way,” Livingston said of the day he arrived home.

The kindness and gratitude shown to Livingston and more than 60 other veterans and their family members during the school’s Veterans Day Breakfast & Observance was inspiring, he said.

“I really am astonished,” said Livingston,. He was a Marine who later served more than 19 years in the Army, including as part of the 2nd Infantry Division in Korea and the 25th Infantry Division in Vietnam and Cambodia. “It’s such a nice thing for them to do. It’s a far cry from the things I saw when we came home.”

The event, which was not held last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, started with a buffet breakfast of coffee, eggs, biscuits and gravy and sausage served by members of the school’s Culinary and Hospitality programs.

Seniors Breckyn Mercer and Marissa Dowell said they were happy the school was able to honor the veterans again.

Mercer said she wanted to “let them know how much we appreciate what they have done for us.”

Retired Navy Medical Service Corps Cmdr. Janet Geller-Lesko, of Wheatland, who served from 1986 to 2007, said Thursday marked the first time she attended the event.

“I’m here to honor veterans,” Geller-Lesko said. “But I’m also here so young women can see they can go into and retire from the military.”

More than 100 students overall used their gifts and talents — whether it be in culinary arts, technology or music— in service to the veterans. In addition to the large group of veterans in attendance, 58 people watched the program that followed the breakfast via live stream.

The Wilmot Vocal Ensemble and Concert Choirs and the Symphonic Band provided patriotic music. Veterans were acknowledged as the band played the Armed Forces Medley, arranged by former band director Lance Haas and edited by current band director John Sorensen.

Associate Principal Tom Blair, himself a veteran, thanked his fellow comrades as well as the students and staff who organized the program.

“As the son of an Air Force veteran who served in Vietnam, a veteran of the United State Army during the Cold War in Operation Desert Storm, and a veteran of the Wisconsin National Guard myself, and the father of a soldier currently deployed in Eastern Europe as part of Operation Atlantic Resolve, it means a great deal to me that as a community we take time out of our lives to reflect on the reason many people choose to serve our country and to thank them for their service,” Blair said.

Stephanie Kuenn, the guest speaker from the Pat Tillman Foundation in Chicago, acknowledged the sacrifices made by veterans, as well as their continued contributions in retirement.

“When they come back home that sense of service does not end,” Kuenn said.

She shared with students the values Tillman, who left his career with the Arizona Cardinal NFL football team after the attacks of 9/11 and joined the Army Rangers, lived by— service, scholarship, humble leadership and impact.

Tillman served several tours in Afghanistan and was killed there in 2004. Kuenn said the 750 Tillman Scholars are his living legacy.

“By embracing those values we can all lead in our own way,” Kuenn said. “As powerful as his decisions were, and as unusual as they were, he was just an ordinary guy. But, when ordinary people live by certain values that can be shared across all kinds of differences, they can do extraordinary things.”

The program concluded with a moment of silence and the playing of Taps. It will be available on the school’s YouTube channel for those who were unable to attend.

