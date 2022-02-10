WATCH NOW: VFW Post 1865 names first Black man as commander, as Steven Chalmers Sr. takes over

He never saw himself as a leader, but Steven Chalmers Sr. has become both a leader and a role model.

On Jan. 5, Chalmers assumed the role of commander of VWF Post 1865 Junker/Ball, becoming the first Black man to hold the office of commander in the post’s 90-year history in Kenosha. The post is located at 6618 39th Ave.

Mostly recently, Chalmers, 59, had been serving as senior vice commander under Bob Burns, who resigned as commander of VFW Post 1865 to take a job with the VA in Pennsylvania.

Military service

Born and raised in Chicago, Chalmers has been a Kenosha resident for the past 22 years.

“I joined the Marine Corps right out of high school and later served with the Army through the 1980s and 1990s,” he said in a recent interview at the post hall.

Chalmers’ overseas service included postings in the Persian Gulf, Beirut, Germany and the Mediterranean.

Following his military service, Chalmers settled in Kenosha and worked in Chicago for the post office and police dispatch until his retirement in 2003.

Community service

In addition to offering service to the military, Chalmers serves the Kenosha community in many other ways.

For four years, he volunteered in the teen center at the Boys & Girls Club and has helped with food drives with Strait Way Ministries.

In 2016, Chalmers founded Veterans Together Charity Forever, Inc., a non-profit organization serving veterans, children and families throughout southeastern Wisconsin. The group organizes school book bag drives, free haircuts for veterans and for the past eight years has partnered with Toys for Tots.

“I partner with a lot of different people to get done what needs to be done,” Chalmers said.

Serving his fellow vets is inspired by need, Chalmers said.

“Veterans deserve more than I think they are receiving,” he said. “They are getting older, and somebody has to pick up the torch to continue.”

Getting goods to Kenosha-area veterans isn’t easy.

“We have to deliver items to Veterans Outreach (of Wisconsin) in Racine or the (Midwest) Veterans Closet near the VA hospital in Illinois,” Chalmers said.

That problem could be remedied, he said, if Kenosha had a veteran’s assistance center.

“Kenosha doesn’t have a place for vets,” Chalmers said. “I say that lightly, because that’s a little tug at my heart. I feel that every city should have something for veterans.

“With a city as big as Kenosha and so close to a base in Illinois and reserve units in Milwaukee, you have a veteran community right here.”

Working with veterans on community projects is also good for the VFW, says Chalmers.

“We can show that the VFW is not just a bunch of old guys stuck in their ways,” he said. “We’re out in the community giving back.”

Fellow vet and former VFW Post 1865 Commander Rob Roberts applauds Chalmers’ efforts.

“He’s a great guy through and through, with a heart as big as he is,” Roberts said. “He has a natural ability and natural charisma and is always willing to help.”

Role models and leadership

Pitching in is a critical mission for Chalmers.

“Instead of just being in that line, be the one helping that line,” he said.

Chalmers also says he is glad to be a role model for others.

“You got to be that vessel to help keep the cause going,” he said.

As for being the first Black man to act as commander of the VFW post, Chalmers said, “It’s an honor, but I think it’s an honor for any person to assume the responsibilities of being a commander.

“Moreover for me, because I’m a Black man, I want to show others that they can achieve this and that it is possible. They can get into community service, volunteering, and hang in there.”

Chalmers described leadership as a process.

“Sometimes we’re not born leaders, but to somebody watching us, we are leaders,” he said. “So we’ve got to do the best we can in those positions, because we’re creating the next generation.”

Asked what he hopes to accomplish as VFW commander, Chalmers said, “Inclusion, more diversity and more veteran population totally. We need to bring in younger veterans to continue the work, not only for the VFW, but for other organizations.”

Chalmers plans to serve out the remainder of the term held by his predecessor, Burns, and is considering a run for commander when annual officer elections are held in June.

“Six months is not enough time to make your best impact,” Chalmers said. “You need a year. You need a full year to institute your changes, your policies.”

