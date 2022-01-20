WATCH NOW: Vigil embraces Saxony Manor residents, remembers victims, supports survivors in wake of fatal fire

A candlelight vigil on Wednesday night brought together Saxony Manor residents who remembered their neighbors who died in Monday night's fire.

And, in the wake of the tragedy, they welcomed the community's help.

Assisting those in need is what people in Kenosha have been called to do, according to the Rev. James Roemke of Messiah Lutheran Church, who led the brief gathering in the bitter cold as the sun began to set outside the apartment building at 1870 22nd Ave. It was the site of a blaze that claimed the lives of two residents, while a third died as a result of a medical-related cause, fire officials have said. Investigators have yet to pinpoint the exact cause and origin of the fire that filled the building with deadly smoke.

“I have been praying for you and I will pray for you, that God would give you his peace and his mercy and his grace,” said Roemke, who addressed some two dozen residents, most from the Saxony Manor complex. “So let us now, as we gather here where this terrible thing has happened where three souls perished, let us offer up our prayers.”

As they grieved, he encouraged them to keep their faith and turned their attention to the survivors. Among them are four of the five residents who were injured and transported to the hospital on Monday night. Their conditions were not known.

“Direct all efforts to attend to the injured, console the bereaved and protect the helpless,” he said. “Deliver any who are still injured and bring hope and healing that we may find help and restoration through Jesus Christ, your son, our lord, who lives and reigns with you and the Holy Spirit one God now, and forever.”

Roemke also prayed for the fire and rescue workers and relief personnel who worked throughout the night of the fire.

“Give them courage in danger, skill in difficult and compassion in service,” he said. “Sustain them with bodily strength and calmness of mind that they may perform their work to the well being of those in need so that lives may be saved and communities restored.”

Following the vigil, Roemke said that though he did not know the identities of those who died, “they are valuable to God.”

“And this is a terrible thing to happen. I mean, these are our neighbors,” said the pastor whose church is just a half mile from Saxony Manor. “We love these people, even though we don’t know them all and we’re here to serve them.”

The night of the fire, Roemke opened up his church to anyone affected. He rushed over to the scene after his children noticed the burning building.

“The wonderful thing about Kenosha, specifically, and about our Christian faith is that this is a community, and so, we’re here for our community and any way we can help them, we’re happy to do it,” he said.

Ald. Rocco LaMacchia, who was also at the scene of the fire, grieved with those who gathered at the vigil.

“I feel so bad for the people who lost their lives,” said LaMacchia, who represents the city’s Fifth District where the apartment complex is located.

“I will be more than happy to help anybody I can. The city will help any way we can,” he said.

While the vigil was brief, many stayed afterward to talk and console each other. A hospitality area was opened to residents afterward at the main office with food and hot beverages. Still, others lingered in front of Building No. 1870.

Judy Camren, who lives near the scorched and now boarded up building, was still processing what she had seen just a few days ago.

“You could see the flames flying out the window. I had never seen (flames) like this in my entire life,” she said. The fire could be seen coming from the first-story apartment on the southwest end of the building.

She and others knew several of the residents there. While authorities have yet to identify the three people who died, residents said two women and a man were among them.

Camren said one of the women who died had chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, but she’d see her from time to time walking her dog.

Neighbor Cheryl Warnock said the fire has left many residents “very emotional.”

“But I will say, people are here for you and they’re trying to help and do what they can,” said Warnock, who has lived at Saxony Manor since 2014. “I am shocked over that. But this, it's like a family here."

