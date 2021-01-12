WATCH NOW: Voices on the street: Catching lottery fever!

If she does come into some lottery winnings?

“I’d buy a house somewhere warm, buy my parents a house and go on a long vacation,” she said. “I’m not a high-maintenance person, so I probably wouldn’t do anything huge.”

‘If I won the lottery ...’

We spoke with customers at Lou Perrine’s on Tuesday about their lottery dreams and, because we were talking on a cold January day in Wisconsin, it’s not surprising that many of those dreams include palm trees:

Eric Repka of Kenosha: “I play the lottery sometimes and, if I won, I’d buy a plot of land in Tennessee and live off the land. I’d donate some of it, too.”

Roderick Avant of Zion, Ill.: “I usually don’t play the lottery, but I saw it was getting big, so I might. If I won, I would make sure my family is taken care of; invest some of it; fund college for my kids; and take a trip after this pandemic is over.”

Jim Sager of Kenosha: “I never play the lottery, but if I did win, I’d take a long vacation, traveling the U.S.” (Note: After we spoke, Sager walked past us, flashing a few lottery tickets he had just purchased. Good luck, Jim!)