WATCH NOW: Voices on the street: Local residents react to mob at Capitol

People around the United States — and around the world — were stunned Wednesday by images of a mob storming the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.
As viewers watched from afar, the whole thing was livestreamed by participants and bystanders and captured by network cameras, with images streaming across TV screens and cellphones.
The pro-Trump mob was there to disrupt what is usually a formality, the official counting of presidential electoral votes. Instead of a simple voting procedure, however, lawmakers and staff members were forced to evacuate or take cover as members of the unruly crowd, who had just heard President Trump urge them to “march to the Capitol” during a nearby outdoor rally, broke windows, climbed over barricades, chased Capitol Police officers and swarmed through the Capitol building.
Such scenes “broke my heart,” said Kim Roschizewski. “Americans are better than that. It shocked me; we’ve never faced anything like that in my lifetime.”
While she supports peaceful protests, the Sturtevant resident — who was adding air to her car’s tires Thursday morning at a local gas station — said this violent action signals “a very dark day in United States history.”
Kara Strupp of Somers is also saddened by what she saw.
“We’re supposed to be a melting pot, to be on a team, to be a family,” she said of the United States.
Her own family is a mix of heritages: She’s Hispanic, her husband is white and their children are African American.
“It just breaks my heart,” she said, shaking her head slowly. “2021 was supposed to be better. I’m hoping and praying we never see this again.”
She’s also angered by what appears to be an unequal reaction by law enforcement.
“When Black Lives Matter groups went to D.C., they were met with SWAT members,” she said. “Where were the police this time?” (The Associated Press reported Thursday that while few arrests were made Wednesday, federal authorities expect to arrest more pro-Trump rioters as investigators comb social media and cellphone records to determine who was involved in the destructive, deadly event.)
‘Our buildings’
Not everyone who watched the event is calling for arrests of those involved in swarming the Capitol, however.
“Those are our buildings,” said Misty Owens of Kenosha. “American people are pissed off, and it’s their right to take over those buildings — but not destroy them.”
She characterizes the action as “unfortunate” but said the people involved “are definitely making a statement. It’s not a Democrat vs. Republican or Black vs. white thing. People are afraid of what’s going to happen, but it’s good they are at least doing something and not just sitting on their butts.”
Kenoshan Juan Arzate, who watched the mob action on TV, worries that this event shows “people are losing respect for the government and the police.”
W. Chris Owens of Kenosha, who watched the scene unfolding all day Wednesday, said while he is “a big Trump supporter, I don’t agree with going into the Capitol.”
He added that the mob’s action “was not really a shock. There are a lot of emotions in play. I think it was a mistake, but I’m not surprised it happened.”
Ready for violence to end
Tanya Fleege of the Town of Paris found out about the U.S. Capitol siege while on a conference call at work Wednesday.
“There were people on the call in D.C., and they said they had to leave because they were being evacuated,” she said.
Fleege then watched footage of the unfolding riot, which she found shocking.
“I have a hard time believing something like that could happen in the U.S. People have been fed so many lies that caused this to happen.”
She also said Wednesday’s siege sparked quite a different reaction from local people she talked with, compared to the fires and looting in Kenosha’s Downtown and Uptown neighborhoods in August after the police shooting of Jacob Blake.