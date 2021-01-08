WATCH NOW: Voices on the street: Local residents react to mob at Capitol

Her own family is a mix of heritages: She’s Hispanic, her husband is white and their children are African American.

“It just breaks my heart,” she said, shaking her head slowly. “2021 was supposed to be better. I’m hoping and praying we never see this again.”

She’s also angered by what appears to be an unequal reaction by law enforcement.

“When Black Lives Matter groups went to D.C., they were met with SWAT members,” she said. “Where were the police this time?” (The Associated Press reported Thursday that while few arrests were made Wednesday, federal authorities expect to arrest more pro-Trump rioters as investigators comb social media and cellphone records to determine who was involved in the destructive, deadly event.)

‘Our buildings’

Not everyone who watched the event is calling for arrests of those involved in swarming the Capitol, however.

“Those are our buildings,” said Misty Owens of Kenosha. “American people are pissed off, and it’s their right to take over those buildings — but not destroy them.”