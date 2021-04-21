 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Voices on the Street: Reactions to the Derek Chauvin guilty verdict
View Comments
topical alert top story
Chauvin Verdict Reaction | Voices On The Street

WATCH NOW: Voices on the Street: Reactions to the Derek Chauvin guilty verdict

{{featured_button_text}}

Donna Jo Dupree - Voices on the Street

Ira Jackson - Voices on the Street

Millions of people around the U.S. held their breath Tuesday afternoon, anxiously waiting to hear the verdict in a case that led to protests, rallies and calls for an end to systemic racism in policing.

When Minnesota Judge Peter Cahill read the jury’s verdict — declaring former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter for kneeling on the neck of a Black man, George Floyd, until he died last May — crowds erupted in cheers outside the courthouse.

In Kenosha, reactions reflected the tension surrounding this high-profile case:

Jamar Jefferson of Kenosha: “I’m happy about the verdict,” he said while walking in Uptown on Wednesday morning. “I just hope it can lead to reforms and to other guilty verdicts for other police killings.”

JAMAR JEFFERSON - VOICES ON THE STREET

Jefferson

At Sir Clyde’s Barbershop, 2327 63rd St., on Wednesday morning, customers awaiting haircuts were pleased with the guilty verdict:

MAYRON ROBINSON - VOICES ON THE STREET

Mayron Robinson

Mayron Robinson of Racine: “I’m glad he was convicted. It gives me a sense of pride, and I feel a little safer now. It did something to my heart, though, to see this young man die the way he did. I’m sorry for him and his family.”

Charlotte Robinson of Racine: “I’m glad to see justice was served, but we still have a long way to go. Prayer does change things, and my heart goes out to both parties in this sad situation. I hope this can make us all stronger and bind us together more.”

Ira Jackson of Kenosha: “This verdict was a long time coming. To watch someone die under a man’s knee like that — it’s an awful thing to watch. They need to weed out the bad police, because they make it hard for everyone. The verdict was right; no doubt about it, but no one should die like that. I think this case affected the whole world.”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
CHARLOTTE ROBINSON - VOICES ON THE STREET

Charlotte Robinson
IRA JACKSON - VOICES ON THE STREET

Ira Jackson

At Franks Diner, 508 58th St., patrons sitting at the counter Wednesday morning shared their reactions to the verdict:

Melissa Matson of Kenosha: “I thought it was the right (decision), to find him guilty on all three counts. Minnesota has had enough, so hopefully they will have some peace now.”

Donna Jo Dupree of Kenosha: “I have mixed emotions. There was excessive force used, but I worry about what will happen in the future for the police.”

MELISSA MATSON - VOICES ON THE STREET

Melissa Matson
DONNA JO DUPREE - VOICES ON THE STREET

Donna Jo Dupree

Stationed outside the courthouse in Minneapolis on Tuesday, NBC News’ Gabe Gutierrez told news anchor Lester Holt that a wave had rippled across the crowd after people heard the verdict.

“If I could sum it up in one word, Lester, it is relief,” Gutierrez said.

For Schoride Tyner of Kenosha — who we spoke with at an Uptown laundromat Wednesday morning — the verdict signals what he hopes is a positive direction for the world.

“I try not to feed in to the hate,” he said. “The world is so corrupt, and I’m just trying to survive. I try to stay positive no matter what’s going on.”

Melissa Matson - Voices on the Street

Mayron Robinson - Voices on the Street
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert