WATCH NOW: Voices on the Street: Reactions to the Derek Chauvin guilty verdict

Millions of people around the U.S. held their breath Tuesday afternoon, anxiously waiting to hear the verdict in a case that led to protests, rallies and calls for an end to systemic racism in policing.
When Minnesota Judge Peter Cahill read the jury’s verdict — declaring former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter for kneeling on the neck of a Black man, George Floyd, until he died last May — crowds erupted in cheers outside the courthouse.
In Kenosha, reactions reflected the tension surrounding this high-profile case:
Jamar Jefferson of Kenosha: “I’m happy about the verdict,” he said while walking in Uptown on Wednesday morning. “I just hope it can lead to reforms and to other guilty verdicts for other police killings.”
At Sir Clyde’s Barbershop, 2327 63rd St., on Wednesday morning, customers awaiting haircuts were pleased with the guilty verdict:
Mayron Robinson of Racine: “I’m glad he was convicted. It gives me a sense of pride, and I feel a little safer now. It did something to my heart, though, to see this young man die the way he did. I’m sorry for him and his family.”
Charlotte Robinson of Racine: “I’m glad to see justice was served, but we still have a long way to go. Prayer does change things, and my heart goes out to both parties in this sad situation. I hope this can make us all stronger and bind us together more.”
Ira Jackson of Kenosha: “This verdict was a long time coming. To watch someone die under a man’s knee like that — it’s an awful thing to watch. They need to weed out the bad police, because they make it hard for everyone. The verdict was right; no doubt about it, but no one should die like that. I think this case affected the whole world.”
At Franks Diner, 508 58th St., patrons sitting at the counter Wednesday morning shared their reactions to the verdict:
Melissa Matson of Kenosha: “I thought it was the right (decision), to find him guilty on all three counts. Minnesota has had enough, so hopefully they will have some peace now.”
Donna Jo Dupree of Kenosha: “I have mixed emotions. There was excessive force used, but I worry about what will happen in the future for the police.”
Stationed outside the courthouse in Minneapolis on Tuesday, NBC News’ Gabe Gutierrez told news anchor Lester Holt that a wave had rippled across the crowd after people heard the verdict.
“If I could sum it up in one word, Lester, it is relief,” Gutierrez said.
For Schoride Tyner of Kenosha — who we spoke with at an Uptown laundromat Wednesday morning — the verdict signals what he hopes is a positive direction for the world.