WATCH NOW: Voices on the Street: Reactions to the Derek Chauvin guilty verdict

Millions of people around the U.S. held their breath Tuesday afternoon, anxiously waiting to hear the verdict in a case that led to protests, rallies and calls for an end to systemic racism in policing.

When Minnesota Judge Peter Cahill read the jury’s verdict — declaring former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter for kneeling on the neck of a Black man, George Floyd, until he died last May — crowds erupted in cheers outside the courthouse.

In Kenosha, reactions reflected the tension surrounding this high-profile case:

Jamar Jefferson of Kenosha: “I’m happy about the verdict,” he said while walking in Uptown on Wednesday morning. “I just hope it can lead to reforms and to other guilty verdicts for other police killings.”

At Sir Clyde’s Barbershop, 2327 63rd St., on Wednesday morning, customers awaiting haircuts were pleased with the guilty verdict:

Mayron Robinson of Racine: “I’m glad he was convicted. It gives me a sense of pride, and I feel a little safer now. It did something to my heart, though, to see this young man die the way he did. I’m sorry for him and his family.”