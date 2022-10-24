It lives!

“Peterson’s Pumpkin Patch, at 9210 63rd St., will again showcase 150 jack o’ lanterns this year to raise funds for the Kenosha County Food Bank. The pumpkins, supplied by Jerry Smith’s farm, will be on display beginning at dusk on Friday through All Hallow’s Eve (Halloween) Monday, Oct. 31.

“Every year we choose a (different) local charity (funded) both with corporate-sponsored pumpkins, as well as, our donation box that is out here (at the residence) the entire month October,” said Kris Peterson, a local chiropractor, who organizes the event each year.

On Sunday, the orange orbs went under the knife for a good cause with the help of the Milwaukee School of Engineering’s women’s volleyball team. Peterson’s friends, family and neighbors will also be carving more ghastly gourds until midweek.The volleyball team, whose head coach Tom Wood is Peterson’s former neighbor, has made the pumpkin-carving session a tradition over the last five years. This year, said Peterson, the team was a well-oiled machine.

“They’ve come up with a system and were done carving pretty quickly,” he said, adding that many on the team also had tests to study for.

Each year, about a dozen or more members donate their time toward what started out as a team-building activity and has become a labor of love with their service to the Kenosha community. The pumpkins are pre-gutted by a family friend and Peterson's sons help with handing them off to the team for the initial squash-scoring session of the season.

“The MSOE (women’s) volleyball team is kind of who helps jump-start the event every year,” he said.

The team finished carving about 80 pumpkins on hand in just over two hours. The jack o' lanterns are then carefully wrapped in plastic and stored in his garage until the day of the event, Peterson said.

“Then, they will be lit nightly through and including Halloween,” Peterson said.

Peterson’s front yard has also transformed once again into a frightfully fun patch with a gigantic skeleton, a "hearse carriage" and a werewolf, complete with growling and howling, which are all new to the display, he said. A new pumpkin arch frames the entrance to the family's home, too. But, theirs is not the only yard on the block that gets freaky and funky with the décor on the days leading up to trick-or-treating.

“Obviously, we have multiple neighbors here with lots of fun Halloween decorations that are funny and spooky, but definitely not gory and scary,” he said. “We try to keep it family friendly.”

While Peterson and his carving collective had unseasonably warm weather in which to work Sunday, that's about to change as it turns cooler later in the week and into the weekend.

“Hoping to see a lot of people out even though the weather is going to be chilly this year to come see all the carved pumpkins and help us raise as much money as possible for the Kenosha County Food Bank,” he said.

Donations can also be made online by visiting the food bank's page at https://www.kenoshacountyfoodbank.org/get-involved with a number of ways to contribute.