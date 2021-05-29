WATCH NOW: Volunteers place flags at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery for Memorial Day

Dozens of children, most with scouting groups, others with family, volunteered Saturday morning to place American flags at the graves at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in the Town of Dover in preparation for Memorial Day.

“We’re here for Grandpa Jack,” said Lonnie Reid, as he helped his grandsons Reece, 10, and Rollin, 8, of Burlington, as they placed flags along rows of headstones. Reid grew emotional as he spoke of his father, Jack Ratliff, a Vietnam veteran who is interred at the cemetery.

Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Mary Kolar greeted the volunteers at the cemetery.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I so appreciate your being here, your taking this time to place these flags that honor veterans who have served our country, and particularly those who have lost their lives defending our freedom,” Kolar told the group before they began their work.

Volunteers place the flags every year, according to a spokesman at the cemetery, with scouting groups, civic and veterans groups generally leading the way. Kolar said similar efforts are underway a the two other veterans cemeteries in the state.