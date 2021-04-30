WATCH NOW: Vote clears way to Pleasant Prairie driving range's return

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — As a young boy just starting to enjoy the sport of golf, lifelong Pleasant Prairie resident Ben Gordon often found himself at the driving range with his father and brother.

On almost every visit to Transcendental Golf, he was met by longtime owner Jack Thomsen.

Years later, Gordon now has the opportunity to keep Thomsen’s legacy alive.

The Pleasant Prairie Plan Commission earlier this week paved the way for Gordon to re-open the range at 1621 116th St., under the new name of Pineway Golf Company. Thomsen owned and operated the range from 1976 until he died in February 2020, at the age of 82.

Gordon, 23, a Tremper graduate who will earn a history degree from UW-Parkside in May, said he hasn’t forgotten those early lessons he received.

“I started (golfing) at 8 years old, and maybe for the first three or four years, my dad would take us over to Jack at the range to hit balls,” Gordon said. “He would always come out and give us lessons. He did that with just about everybody that showed up. I knew Jack kind of casually for years.