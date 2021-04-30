WATCH NOW: Vote clears way to Pleasant Prairie driving range's return

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — As a young boy just starting to enjoy the sport of golf, lifelong Pleasant Prairie resident Ben Gordon often found himself at the driving range with his father and brother.
On almost every visit to Transcendental Golf, he was met by longtime owner Jack Thomsen.
Years later, Gordon now has the opportunity to keep Thomsen’s legacy alive.
The Pleasant Prairie Plan Commission earlier this week paved the way for Gordon to re-open the range at 1621 116th St., under the new name of Pineway Golf Company. Thomsen owned and operated the range from 1976 until he died in February 2020, at the age of 82.
Gordon, 23, a Tremper graduate who will earn a history degree from UW-Parkside in May, said he hasn’t forgotten those early lessons he received.
“I started (golfing) at 8 years old, and maybe for the first three or four years, my dad would take us over to Jack at the range to hit balls,” Gordon said. “He would always come out and give us lessons. He did that with just about everybody that showed up. I knew Jack kind of casually for years.
“I think of Jack quite a bit when I’m over there (at the range). I think it’s something, from what I know, that Jack started when he was pretty young with the help of his parents. Now my parents are helping me do the same thing. To me, I see it almost like a second chance for the driving range. It’s new and different, but it’s the same kind of story.”
Hopes to open soon
The Plan Commission approved Gordon’s request for a conditional use permit with site and operational plans, which now will head to the Village Board for final approval.
According to the staff report, golf balls, clubs and other merchandise will be available, and the facility is slated to be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. with one full-time employee. Golf lessons also will be offered.
Gordon, who rents the property from the new owner, said he hopes to be up and running soon after cosmetic work inside and outside, including the repainting the pro shop, repairing or replacing damaged trim work, as well as cleaning and repainting the pole barn.
Village documents list the property owner as Filip Petrevski, Burr Ridge, Ill.
“I’ve been working for the past month on it, just cleaning things up,” Gordon said. “It wasn’t open last year, so it left things in a bit of disrepair. But I’ve been cleaning things up there. I’m hoping that things can be open in the next two weeks.”
Gordon said he feels he’s found a niche that needs to be filled in the area, especially with the pending sale of the George Capoun Golf Academy at 4209 Green Bay Road in the Town of Somers.
And when you add the pandemic in the past year, golf seems to be taking on an even more significant importance in many people’s lives, he said.
“There’s not a lot of options in the area,” he said. “I think, especially with the pandemic in the last year, golf has really taken off. I know the county courses got a big boost in their business because of it. There’s definitely a big need for it right now.”
Looking ahead
Gordon, who played golf at Tremper, said he often thought about pursuing a career in the game somehow, but nothing had materialized that would let him do that.
So when this opportunity arose, Gordon figured he would jump at it.
“This kind of just came out of nowhere,” he said. “It just seemed like a perfect fit.
“I’m very excited. To me, golf has been a huge part of my life. I’ve been playing for 15 years. I’m hoping that people who have played for a long time and people that are totally new to the sport can come and find something they love that I have.”