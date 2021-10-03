WATCH NOW: Wagner Family Fire Fund distributes care bags to local departments to help those in need after a fire

Victims of a home fire themselves, a Salem Lakes family wants to make sure others have what they would need when they need it the most.
Care bags for people who are displaced following a house fire were recently distributed to western Kenosha County fire departments by the Wagner Family Fire Fund, a new non-profit started by the family who lost their home to a fire in April 2020.
“Although we all had places to stay, we didn’t have any essentials like shoes, coats, toothbrushes, combs, etc.,” said Amy Wagner, whose family escaped the electrical fire that destroyed their home. “There is nothing more humbling than to have everything you need one moment and have it gone the next.”
The mission of the Wagner Family Fire Fund is “to offer relief the day of the disaster, assistance throughout the rebuilding process and support to families in western Kenosha County as they work to recover the loss of their home to a fire.”
The bags contain not only items to meet the immediate needs of families, such as full-size toiletries and personal hygiene items, but also to sustain a family for two days and resources to help them with decisions that lie ahead.
A voucher for a two-night stay at Country Inn and Suites, two-days-worth of gift cards for meals at area restaurants and a $300 gift card for other basic needs are included.
Among the resources are a mental health packet with a journal and meditative activities put together by local Girl Scout Katelyn Hannah, and an “A-to-Z” manual written by Amy Wagner to help people navigate the recovery and rebuilding process.
“For us, there was no guide book clearly explaining what to expect and how things should be documented,” Amy said. “I’ve learned so much from this experience and took notes along the way. You are in such a vulnerable state. We learned some hard lessons. My hope is someone can take this and say, ‘Okay, this is what I’m going to do.’”
Amy is already in the process of adding a Spanish section to the booklet and a QR Code that will link people to the Wagner Family Fire Fund website.
“People just need to be able to reach out to me and let me help them through,” she said.
Pay it forward
Amy said it was the immediate outpouring of support from her neighbors, co-workers and even strangers that drove her “to pay it forward.”
She and her husband Spence had just welcomed their grandson Mac into the world two weeks before their fire. Their son Jake, daughter-in-law Kirby and the newborn had moved in with them temporarily while Jake awaited the start of his medical residency.
The family had just finished dinner and was settling in for the night when “the bottom dropped out of perfect day.”
“We were just talking about how even though we were in a pandemic, we were so lucky to have our son and daughter-in-law staying with us and to have this time with our newborn grandson,” Amy recalled.
The fire that started in an interior wall of the garage sent the family fleeing out the front door. There was only time to wrap the baby in a blanket and put a leash on the dog.
“We stood across the street in our neighbors’ front yard and watched as the window we had just passed exploded and flames burst into the air,” she said.
Almost immediately neighbors came out with blankets and offers to provide shelter. Other acts of kindness in the weeks that followed included the delivery of meals to the home where Amy and Spence were staying, a community drive for baby items, and a scheduled effort to mow their lawn in their absence.
“People were so kind to us,” Amy, who retired from teaching at Bristol School to start the non-profit, said. “We couldn’t walk away from this with just a ‘thank you.’”
The family held a kick-off event for the non-profit on their lawn in August, which also served as a way to thank the neighbors who came to their aid in their time of need. The event, which included a silent auction, a band, games, ice cream and refreshments, raised $6,700 in seed money.
Supplying bags to fire departments
Amy continued the distribution of bags Friday with a delivery to the Randall Fire Department.
Randall Fire Chief Ken Foszcz, who had heard about the project, requested a bag last week for a family displaced by a fire there. He said he is thankful to be able to provide the victims of a fire his department responded to with some immediate assistance.
“We often wish there is something more we can do for them,” Foszcz said.
Bristol Fire & Rescue expressed its gratitude for the donation of the Wagner Family Fire Fund on its social media page.
“We are not only grateful for this incredibly thoughtful donation, but inspired by the resilience and benevolence of the Wagner family in turning the tragic circumstances that they have faced into a program that will immediately put others on the right path forward,” Bristol Fire & Rescue posted.
National Fire Prevention Week started Sunday and runs through Saturday. Bristol, Paris, Randall, Wheatland and Central High School schools are taking part in a “Safe Quarters” fundraising campaign this week in support of the Wagner Family Fire Fund.
More information on the Wagner Family Fire Fund event can be found on its Facebook page, or by emailing wagnerfamilyfirefund@gmail.com. Donations can be sent to the Wagner Family Fire Fund, P.O. Box 73, Salem, WI, 53168.