WATCH NOW: Wagner Family Fire Fund distributes care bags to local departments to help those in need after a fire

Among the resources are a mental health packet with a journal and meditative activities put together by local Girl Scout Katelyn Hannah, and an “A-to-Z” manual written by Amy Wagner to help people navigate the recovery and rebuilding process.

“For us, there was no guide book clearly explaining what to expect and how things should be documented,” Amy said. “I’ve learned so much from this experience and took notes along the way. You are in such a vulnerable state. We learned some hard lessons. My hope is someone can take this and say, ‘Okay, this is what I’m going to do.’”

Amy is already in the process of adding a Spanish section to the booklet and a QR Code that will link people to the Wagner Family Fire Fund website.

“People just need to be able to reach out to me and let me help them through,” she said.

Pay it forward

Amy said it was the immediate outpouring of support from her neighbors, co-workers and even strangers that drove her “to pay it forward.”

She and her husband Spence had just welcomed their grandson Mac into the world two weeks before their fire. Their son Jake, daughter-in-law Kirby and the newborn had moved in with them temporarily while Jake awaited the start of his medical residency.

