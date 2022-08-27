WATCH NOW: Wagner Fire Fund holds benefit for future victims of house fires

BRISTOL — One local family is working to help ensure future victims of house fires get the emergency support they need.

To celebrate the one-year anniversary of the Wagner Family Fire Fund, Amy Wagner and her family hosted a fundraiser Saturday at the Bristol Historical Society, 8323 198th Ave.

The event featured live music, a silent auction, food and beverages, lawn games and a fire station tour. Proceeds go toward supplying the organization with “go-bags.” The Wagner Family Fire Fund provides every fire department in Kenosha County with one so anyone whose home has been destroyed by fire has some additional emergency support.

The “go-bags” contain vouchers for hotel rooms, socks, toiletries, a mental health kit, crayons and coloring books for children, gift cards for clothing and two day’s worth of meals to restaurant chains in the area. They also include a booklet to walk people through what’s next.

When someone experiences a house fire, local fire department officials provide them with a “go-bag.” The Wagner family replenishes them throughout the year.

Amy Wagner was inspired to launch the organization after her family’s own experience with a devastating house fire.

On a cold April night in 2020 and in the first weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic, Wagner and her family watched their house burn down before their eyes. They did not know what to do or where to go, and they escaped the fire with only the clothes on their backs.

Since then Wagner, of Salem Lakes, has dedicated herself to creating “go-bags” for anyone who needs one.

“We couldn’t move into our new home and let that just be that,” Wagner said. “In the midst of a pandemic we were so taken care of by our friends, our family and our neighbors, some of whom we didn’t even know. ... I said to my husband we have to pay it forward. We launched the Wagner Fire Fund to help others.”

Wagner said anyone could become a victim of a house fire, and “go-bags” are incredibly helpful to folks in need.”

“The night of our fire, if it weren’t for our neighbors across the corner we wouldn’t have had a place to stay. We had only the clothes on our backs. No shoes, no coats. Nothing. Insurance comes through in a few days if you’re getting an insurance check, but we were fortunate because we had savings in the bank that we could tap into. But we really felt like ‘Oh my, gosh, what if somebody really needed help.

“We wanted to help people with the first 48 hours after a fire. That’s when you are just wrapping your head around what just happened to you,” she said.

That’s where the “go-bags” come in.

“We just last week gave away two bags,” she said. “As of today, we have all of the county covered. ... People think it’s not going to be them. You just never know. Our fire was a freak thing.”

Anyone interested in supporting the Wagner Family Fire Fund should visit wagnerfamilyfirefund.org.