WATCH NOW: Want to toss an ax? Boundless Adventures adds ax throwing in Brighton Woods

The best part about ax throwing is anyone can do it.

To do it well? That takes practice.

Ax throwing — the latest addition to the Boundless Adventures Aerial Adventure Park at Bristol Woods County Park — allows participants to indulge their inner lumberjack, without actually having to do any heavy lifting.

“Ax throwing is very popular, and we offer it outdoors seven days a week,” said Chris Saimond, the general manager at Boundless Adventures.

Throwing an ax at a target, he said, “appeals to our rugged mentality here in Wisconsin.” Plus, he added, “People like to compete against each other.”

At Boundless Adventures, participants toss the axes — lightweight, specially designed axes, not just something you pick up to split logs — at targets.

Saimond rattled off several different games ax tossers can play: standard throwing, corn hole, First to 21, Humans vs. Zombies and something called Timber!!!!!!

“We have a unique property here and can switch out the targets to create all those different games,” he said.

When we visited Wednesday afternoon for a preview, Saimond, who joined Boundless Adventures in February, said ax throwing is new to him, too.

Ax throwing 101

The in-house ax throwing expert is Drew Frees, who ran a Boy Scout program in Iowa for five years that included ax throwing and other activities.

“Ax throwing requires patience and finesse,” he said. “You can’t force your way through this by just throwing the ax as hard as you can.”

His tips: Be relaxed and focus on where you want to hit the target.

“You want to ‘read’ your throw,” he explained. “How it hits the target tells you whether you are too close or too far away.”

Before each ax throw, Frees said to follow this sequence: Step forward, lean, release the ax.

In theory, that should result in an ax imbedded in the target.

Full confession: My ax throws technically did hit the target — but they immediately bounced off. After five throws, it was clear the only thing connecting with the target was the butt-end of my ax handle, not the blade. (A double-bladed ax would fix this but cause other problems.)

“You are having trouble with your ax rotation,” Frees said, letting me down gently.

Holly Gilvary — who is working as a reporter this summer at the Kenosha News — also gave ax throwing a try Wednesday. She was more successful in that her ax blade did hit the target but failed to stick in place.

“It’s simple to do,” Gilvary said. “And people of all skill levels can compete against each other, which is nice.”

Our experience is common, Frees and Saimond said.

“The more people do this, the better they get at it,” Saimond said, gallantly trying to soothe my ego, which I appreciate.

Frees added: “Anyone can miss at any time. Even people who are really good at this.” (Thanks, Drew. Now I feel better.)

Obviously, I’m not ready to tackle Humans vs. Zombies, but with enough practice, I may yet get that ax to stay on target.

