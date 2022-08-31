WATCH NOW: Washington Park Velodrome 2022 racing season ends

The Washington Park Velodrome ended its 2022 racing season Tuesday night.

Dozens of cyclists of all ages turned out for final night of racing at the historic velodrome, 1821 Washington Road. Dozens more onlookers watched the races from the hill overlooking the track.

Among Tuesday's events were juniors races competing in an event to determine who could cycle across the velodrome three times the slowest and without falling over or touching the concrete with a foot.

Women and men also competed in traditional speed and distance races.

Tuesday night had more "fun events than competitions" because it's the end of the season, said Art Hicks, chief referee. Hicks, called the 2022 season a success.

"It's been really, really good. I've been really happy to see the progress the riders have been making," he said. "We get new riders every season and they improve their skills.

"The pool of young riders between 9 and 12 years old has been growing every year. It's amazing to see their skills at the end of the season compared to when they started out."

Hicks said the velodrome has never been more popular with riders from southeastern Wisconsin and northern Illinois. And their friends and families.

"We were very popular 15, 20 years ago and then it dropped off a little bit and we were closed for construction for a couple years," Hicks explained. "Then we were closed in 2020."

"It's really nice to see the numbers come back up. It's growing again, which is nice," he added.

Hicks also thanked the City of Kenosha for taking care of the park.

"I'm very pleased," he said. "We find the grass mowed, we find the velodrome cleaned off, we find trash emptied. We find tables put out. The city has been very, very good to us."

Reilly Fenters, a racer with Kenosha Velosport Cycling, said Tuesday was bittersweet.

"I'm sad a little bit and happy a little bit that the season is ending," Fenters said. "It's a lot of commitment every Tuesday since May, and our team practices three or four times a week. ... I really love the community of bikers and we're all very supportive of each other."

Tuesday night race director Chris Riva expressed similar sentiments.

"It's always bittersweet because you always want it to continue," she said. "We had a really good season this year. The rider numbers were up a lot, and even the crowd number were getting better."

She said the 2022 season included 14 weeks of racing.