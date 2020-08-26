Watch now: Wednesday Kenosha protests peaceful as of 10:30 p.m.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With the imposed 7 p.m. curfew and the threat of enforcement palpable in the air, the fourth night of protests in Kenosha on Wednesday following Sunday's shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha police officer stayed tamer than the first three nights.

With Civic Center Park and the Kenosha County Courthouse again serving as the main stage for the drama — and a large fence creating a block-sized law enforcement compound surrounding the courthouse extending back to the police station — protesters gathered around 10th Avenue and 56th Street in an almost collegial atmosphere as afternoon turned to evening and the curfew crept closer.

In stark contrast to the mayhem of late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning, in which two men were shot dead and a third injured by a 17-year-old from Antioch, Ill., the crowd Wednesday evening in Civic Center Park grilled brats and ribs, distributed water and listened to music.

One man spray painted a colorful "Love" on the pavement near the middle of the park.

Leaders of the same group that organized a peaceful protest Tuesday evening well before the violence erupted were back again Wednesday evening leading the crowd. They implored everyone to observe curfew and actively distanced themselves from anyone involved in violence or destruction.