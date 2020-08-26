Watch now: Wednesday Kenosha protests peaceful as of 10:30 p.m.

With the imposed 7 p.m. curfew and the threat of enforcement palpable in the air, the fourth night of protests in Kenosha on Wednesday following Sunday's shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha police officer stayed tamer than the first three nights.
With Civic Center Park and the Kenosha County Courthouse again serving as the main stage for the drama — and a large fence creating a block-sized law enforcement compound surrounding the courthouse extending back to the police station — protesters gathered around 10th Avenue and 56th Street in an almost collegial atmosphere as afternoon turned to evening and the curfew crept closer.
In stark contrast to the mayhem of late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning, in which two men were shot dead and a third injured by a 17-year-old from Antioch, Ill., the crowd Wednesday evening in Civic Center Park grilled brats and ribs, distributed water and listened to music.
One man spray painted a colorful "Love" on the pavement near the middle of the park.
Leaders of the same group that organized a peaceful protest Tuesday evening well before the violence erupted were back again Wednesday evening leading the crowd. They implored everyone to observe curfew and actively distanced themselves from anyone involved in violence or destruction.
"It's very unfortunate circumstances, and we've just got to remember who did it and what group he was a part of," one man said, referring to the previous night's shooter. "It had nothing to do with the people out here trying to protest peacefully. If you're out here after curfew, which you have to leave now, it has nothing to do with us."
Earlier Wednesday, that group led a march to the spots near Sheridan Road and 63rd Street where last night's shootings occurred. They held a moment of silence, released balloons and said they've set up a GoFundMe account through BLAK (Black Lives Activists of Kenosha).
Almost no law enforcement was visible through the 7 p.m. curfew, but just after 7 an armored vehicle came quickly south down 10th Avenue and three armed officers emerged, standing guard near the southwest edge of the park. The officers warned protesters to stay on the other side of the street, and another marked vehicle may have picked up and taken away several protestors.
Soon, the armored vehicle sped away and went back north up Sheridan Road. At that point, some of the protesters left Civic Center Park in observance of the curfew, but a group of around 100 coalesced and began to march south down Sheridan Road.
Chanting things like "Black Lives Matter," "Defund the police" and "Shut it down," the protesters marched to 60th Street, where they moved west. They then turned north on 22nd Avenue before moving back east down 52nd Street, back to Sheridan Road.
The group stopped, formed a large circle and blocked off traffic at busy intersections. Cars lined up and honked, many appearing to express their support and some apparently agitated with being held up. The march remained peaceful the entire way, and law enforcement made no attempt to intervene or stop it.
Shortly after 9 p.m., the group had moved south on Sheridan Road back toward the epicenter of the civil unrest, which has now lasted four nights.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.