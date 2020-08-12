WATCH NOW: 'We're chasing the fire': Crews battle fire at historic Uptown building

"It's a relatively nice day, but we let them work for a half hour, and then we have to get them a break because we don't want them getting injured. We're getting people in and out, getting them rehabbed, get some water and then using other crews."

Tough loss

The significant damage to such an old building in a part of the city that has been targeted for improvements by Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian will be a difficult pill for many to swallow, Leipzig said.

"There's a couple of buildings here that are older and were probably show pieces in the beginning of the development of Uptown," he said. "This is one that was slated for development. There is an Uptown development that the mayor was putting through right now.

"He was on scene earlier, and I'm sure he's disappointed as well. It's an older building that has some ornate and very interesting features to it. It's a tragic situation, but right now, we're happy we don't have any injuries to it."

The fire drew plenty of attention from area residents, who surrounded the scene to get a closer look.

One of those, George Matic, who arrived on his bicycle, said he could clearly smell the burning building from his house just a few blocks away on 54th Street.