WATCH NOW: Westosha Central holds pre-referendum tour of school facilities

Having only one gym creates two challenges for our students and community. First, there is not adequate space during the day for physical education classes. Three to four classes share one space. Secondly, having one gym greatly impacts athletic and activity offerings. Currently, teams are forced to practice at 5:30 a.m. and from 6-8:30 p.m. on a daily basis. Also, if there is a home basketball or volleyball game, the opposite sex team either is restricted to only practicing for 45 minutes before the first game starts or must start practice at 8:30 p.m. after the game has been completed. Lastly, we have student and community interest to offer new activities and intramural sports for students or community members, but Central does not have the space to promote these activities.