WATCH NOW: Westosha Central holds pre-referendum tour of school facilities

Dated wood paneling on classroom walls, asbestos flooring, and aging mechanicals were some of the “lowlights” residents of Westosha Central High School in Paddock Lake saw during a pre-referendum tour Wednesday night.
The tours were held to offer residents a chance to see what the $39.6 million being requested via referendum on the ballot Tuesday will pay for.
“The comprehensive plan addresses the needs identified and will allow the district to offer new and innovative programs and instruction for the students,” District Administrator John Gendron said.
The proposed renovations address deficiencies from the parking lot to the roof and nearly every space in between, Gendron said.
The estimated tax increase is $59 per $100,000 of equalized property value for a period of 20 years.
Questions and answers
The district has put together answers to frequently asked questions that have arisen during referendum presentations. The following are some of those questions and answers:
When was the last time that the District went to referendum?
The district last went to referendum in 2009 and was successful. The referendum was for $7.8 million. The scope of the project focused primarily on upgrading outdoor facilities/fields and constructing Falcon Way, which is the road connecting Highway 83 to the building parking lots.
What are the major projects associated with this referendum?
The proposed solution focuses on four key areas:
Enhance safety and security
Modify the main entrance to better monitor and control visitor access; upgrade/add security cameras and exterior locks; and revise drop-off/pick-up traffic flow.
Upgrade building infrastructure
Replace lighting, flooring, ceilings, and walls; remove asbestos; replace sections of roof; and update plumbing, heating/ventilation, and electrical systems that have exceeded their useful life.
Modernize educational spaces
Create and renovate classrooms and the library, and provide better access to technology, flexible furniture, small-group instruction spaces, and modern art, choir, and Family & Consumer Science areas.
Expand activities and performing arts areas
Add a new gymnasium and cafeteria/commons and renovate the existing cafeteria to become an auditorium to support physical education, performing arts programs, and community events.
Why does the District need a second gym?
Having only one gym creates two challenges for our students and community. First, there is not adequate space during the day for physical education classes. Three to four classes share one space. Secondly, having one gym greatly impacts athletic and activity offerings. Currently, teams are forced to practice at 5:30 a.m. and from 6-8:30 p.m. on a daily basis. Also, if there is a home basketball or volleyball game, the opposite sex team either is restricted to only practicing for 45 minutes before the first game starts or must start practice at 8:30 p.m. after the game has been completed. Lastly, we have student and community interest to offer new activities and intramural sports for students or community members, but Central does not have the space to promote these activities.
Why is the District placing a referendum on the ballot at this time?
Taking care of these needs today will lower future operational and maintenance costs so that these dollars can be used for educational programming and staffing for our students.
Why now?
Interest rates are at/near historic lows
Construction costs continue to increase
No major building renovations or upgrades have been done in 25 years
The needs will not go away and cannot be funded within the operating budget
Why can’t the District fund these projects using their general budget?
State and federal funding continues to decrease for Central High School. The District continues to work hard to maintain and add new programs for students, attract and retain our tremendous Falcon staff, and maintain the high standards that our community expects and deserves. The State of Wisconsin funding formula has made it difficult to keep up with the rising costs needed to operate the school. Case in point: Central High School has seen a reduction in general state aid of over $1,350,000 in the last six years; this represents an aid reduction of over 20 percent. The district’s operational budget is used to fund the educational needs of our students; money is not available for large projects, repairs, or upgrades.
For more information, visit www.westosha.k12.wi.us/referendum.
See videos of the Westosha-Central tour with this story at kenoshanews.com.
WCHS referendum tour
Westosha Central District Administrator John Gendron gives a a pre-referendum tour Wednesday, March 31, 2021, to show needs at the high school…
Westosha Central District Administrator John Gendron gives a a pre-referendum tour Wednesday, March 31, 2021, to show needs at the high school…
Westosha Central District Administrator John Gendron gives a a pre-referendum tour Wednesday, March 31, 2021, to show needs at the high school…