WATCH NOW: Wheatland constable says there will be no leniency during road construction

WHEATLAND — Town Constable Robert Santelli said he will not be lenient when it comes to motorists disobeying the law in the Highway 50 construction zone.
“If you are impatient you will hear from me,” Santelli told residents at the Town Board meeting this week. “I’m going to have zero tolerance.”
Santelli and Town Chairman William Glembocki urged motorists to use caution, slow down and be aware during the construction season.
“Highway 50 is not a fun place to be right now,” Santelli said. “It’s dangerous out there for the workers.”
All town officials expressed concern at the meeting Monday that the speed limit was not lowered. However, Supervisor Kelly Wilson, who sent an email to the state Department of Transportation, said the speed limit was reduced by Wednesday morning and signs indicating a 45 mph speed limit are now posted in the construction zone.
Santelli said it is not just motorists on Highway 50, but also those entering onto it or crossing it on a north-south roadway that are causing problems. For example, multiple vehicles are pulling into the median area at one time, he said. Also, more and more motorists are pushing the limit of yellow lights.
“When the light turns yellow, if you can legally stop, you have to stop,” Santelli said, adding he will be patrolling the Highway 50 corridor several hours each day.
Many construction zones
Highway 50 is just one of several major highways under construction this year.
Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser, in conjunction with Work Zone Safety Awareness Week, said this year’s theme is “Drive Safe. Work Safe. Save Lives.”
“All of those orange barrels that we’re starting to see sprouting up along our roadways are a reminder that men and women are at work in these areas, and it’s our duty as drivers to do our part to keep them safe,” Kreuser said. “That means putting down the phones, slowing down to work zone speed limits, and keeping our eyes out to avoid dangerous situations.”
County Highways Director Clement Abongwa also urged motorists to avoid distractions, obey posted speed limits, expect the unexpected and be patient while driving.
In 2020 in Kenosha County, there were 62 work zone crashes resulting in 19 injuries, according to preliminary data from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. Last year, even with reduced traffic volumes due to the pandemic, there was a Wisconsin work zone crash on average every 3.5 hours, according to the DOT.
Motorists are also encouraged to plan ahead, leave early or map out an alternative route. The latest road conditions and work zone news is available at https://511wi.gov.
More information about navigating work zones can be found online at: http://wisconsindot.gov/Pages/safety/education/workzone/default.aspx.