WATCH NOW: Wheatland constable says there will be no leniency during road construction

WHEATLAND — Town Constable Robert Santelli said he will not be lenient when it comes to motorists disobeying the law in the Highway 50 construction zone.

“If you are impatient you will hear from me,” Santelli told residents at the Town Board meeting this week. “I’m going to have zero tolerance.”

Santelli and Town Chairman William Glembocki urged motorists to use caution, slow down and be aware during the construction season.

“Highway 50 is not a fun place to be right now,” Santelli said. “It’s dangerous out there for the workers.”

All town officials expressed concern at the meeting Monday that the speed limit was not lowered. However, Supervisor Kelly Wilson, who sent an email to the state Department of Transportation, said the speed limit was reduced by Wednesday morning and signs indicating a 45 mph speed limit are now posted in the construction zone.

Santelli said it is not just motorists on Highway 50, but also those entering onto it or crossing it on a north-south roadway that are causing problems. For example, multiple vehicles are pulling into the median area at one time, he said. Also, more and more motorists are pushing the limit of yellow lights.