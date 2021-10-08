WATCH NOW: Wild turkey unites neighbors, flirts with motorists and won't be leaving Forest Park any time soon

Along a city boulevard, in the heart of Kenosha, a wild turkey has captured the imagination of neighbors and residents far and wide.
In fact, he’s become so popular that he has his own Facebook page, a ballad in his honor and has been stirring up traffic and discussions about whether he should stay or go for his own safety.
Meet Carl the Kenosha Turkey, the Forest Park neighborhood’s most famous feathered friend who, depending on who’s talking, has lived in the 15th District anywhere from two months to two years. And, he may not even be the only bird of his flock flirting with motorists or becoming enamored with his reflection in their vehicle’s hubcaps and front ends.
“He’s a Forest Park celebrity. Earlier in the year, people would gather and watch Carl fly up into an oak tree to roost for the evening,” said Ald. Jack Rose, who represents the area on the City Council. “He’s been here for a long time.”
Rose, who has listened to the debate over what to do about the big bird said there’s at least two sides of what should be done with Carl.
“You have one that’s `Let’s protect Carl, he’s our neighborhood turkey.’ But then, you also have the other side that says 'are we wasting our police resources to come out and try to corner Carl.' Carl has a tendency to be out in the middle of the road and a tendency to become engrossed with vehicles and he’ll peck the shiny wheels and he’ll look for his reflection,” Rose said.
In recent weeks the Kenosha Police Department and city officials have been consulting with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources about whether the plucky "Phasianidae of Pershing Boulevard" ought to be relocated to a more suitable habitat. Last month, a community service officer took to the boulevard to keep Carl from wandering into the street. Neighbors have said a vehicle tried to run over the wild turkey intentionally.
Working to protect Carl
One thing for sure, however, is that neighborhood is very protective of him.
Lisa Hawkins, who started the Facebook page “Carl the Kenosha Turkey” after seeing too many complaints about turkey pictures in another group, has witnessed firsthand and virtually how the community has come together over the adorable gobbler.
“I love the way members have reached out to share how sightings of Carl brightens their days,” she said. “Many homebound members have expressed how it’s a bright spot with so much negativity everywhere. Especially, for Kenosha and the year we have had here. Carl is the No. 1 thing that unites us all.”
But she’s worried as there has been much ado about relocating him to Bong State Recreation Area in Brighton, where she and others fear he would be hunted.
“I think the big problem we are having is people stopping and drawing Carl into the street as he sees his reflection and gets aggressive,” she said. “The cars stop to look at him and then he gets close and jams things up a bit. The best thing we can do for him is for people to keep moving.”
Hawkins said while members are able to share photos of Carl, posting specific locations is a no-no in her group.
Paulette Garin, who also lives in the neighborhood, agrees. She wishes that people would just let him be and that people need to learn to coexist with the wildlife around them.
“If you really care for Carl, you’ll leave him alone and you’ll ask the same of others,” she said, adding that letting people know his whereabouts only jeopardizes his life. She also objects to the gawkers, who stop the flow of traffic.
Garin said that the neighborhood already had its share of traffic problems, but that’s not Carl’s fault. She said she’d like to see more tickets handed out to motorists who are obstructing traffic to stop and call Carl over.
A day ago, she said she had gotten an alert to pick up a package outside her home when she saw one motorist, a woman calling to Carl to come over.
“This is a problem. I think what’s happened is he is becoming very domesticated. I believe people are feeding him,” she said. “Cars come out and people come look at him and he’s become used to it.
“So, now, this woman has the bird in front of her car and she can’t proceed northbound on Pershing. So then, she tried to turn to go into the oncoming traffic and she’s got her windows rolled down and she’s calling out for help. And I see more cars backing up behind her and then I see the cars going the opposite direction are stopping and her car going sideways.”
Eventually, Garin shooed Carl onto the parkway and off the street.
“It’s not the turkey. It’s the traffic,” said Garin, who has been able top get the attention of the city to trim the trees that have been obstructing stop signs at 67th Street and Pershing. A request for speed monitoring has also been made, as well, she said.
Songbird
Keith Pauley, a Kenosha musician who lives in the Allendale neighborhood near the lakefront, recently penned a ballad for the bird. In it he characterizes Carl as a desperado, all tongue in beak of course, running from the law. The song includes such lyrics as “he’s a traffic blocking menace, a vandal some may say, but to the folks in Forest Park, he’s the hero of the day.”
“I never actually saw the turkey. My wife has. But I just saw this as people in town rallying around it and I thought that it was so cool and it inspired me to write the song,” he said. “Wild turkeys really weren’t so much around until more recently and their population’s kind of come back. I think it’s just an unusual thing and people kind of get a kick out of them. They’re silly looking birds.”
Pauley said he hasn’t written a song in a long time.
“But there’s something about that turkey that inspired me,” he said, admitting the melody and guitar stylings are akin to the old cowboy songs, like “Big Iron” by Marty Robbins.
“I totally would want to meet the turkey,” said Pauley, a welder during the week, who plays in rockabilly band on weekends.
Pauley’s song also reflects the talk that Carl might not be long for the Forest Park. Rose said while it has been considered, experts have told him that it’s not a good idea to move him.
“He would have a very difficult time adapting to a new environment. So, that’s the animal side of it,” he said.
So, for now, Carl isn’t going anywhere. In fact, police said he’s actually been a good citizen, despite rumors to the contrary.
“Carl has chosen the City of Kenosha and the Forest Park neighborhood to take up residence,” said Sgt. Joseph Nosalik, the Police Department’s spokesman. “Although we have had some nuisance complaints about him, he has always cooperated with police and will be left to continue his stay in Kenosha.”