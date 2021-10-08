WATCH NOW: Wild turkey unites neighbors, flirts with motorists and won't be leaving Forest Park any time soon

Hawkins said while members are able to share photos of Carl, posting specific locations is a no-no in her group.

Paulette Garin, who also lives in the neighborhood, agrees. She wishes that people would just let him be and that people need to learn to coexist with the wildlife around them.

“If you really care for Carl, you’ll leave him alone and you’ll ask the same of others,” she said, adding that letting people know his whereabouts only jeopardizes his life. She also objects to the gawkers, who stop the flow of traffic.

Garin said that the neighborhood already had its share of traffic problems, but that’s not Carl’s fault. She said she’d like to see more tickets handed out to motorists who are obstructing traffic to stop and call Carl over.

A day ago, she said she had gotten an alert to pick up a package outside her home when she saw one motorist, a woman calling to Carl to come over.

“This is a problem. I think what’s happened is he is becoming very domesticated. I believe people are feeding him,” she said. “Cars come out and people come look at him and he’s become used to it.