WATCH NOW: Wild turkeys in Wisconsin often come into urban areas, not likely a danger to residents

While Carl the Kenosha turkey has become a local celebrity, an avian expert said that wild turkeys taking up roost in urban areas is far from uncommon. And, while it may differ depending on the bird, they are unlikely to be a danger to residents.

Anna Pidgeon, a professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison College of Agricultural & Life Sciences, said that wild turkeys, once native to Wisconsin, had to be reintroduced to the state in the 1970s after overhunting drove the bird out. Soon, the population took off.

“Thirty years ago I would have told you their habitat would have been Southern Wisconsin,” Pidgeon said. Today, the wild turkeys can be found in every county, and have even expanded into towns and neighborhoods.

“They’ve moved into urban areas because they’ve learned over time they don’t get persecuted,” Pidgeon said.

Personalities differ

Pidgeon said that wild turkeys, even the male Tom turkeys, aren’t usually a danger to humans, but some can have a bad attitude.

“Just like people, different turkeys have different personalities,” Pidgeon said. “There’s really almost no potential harm from Tom, or male, turkeys.”