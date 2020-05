Watch Now: Wilmot commencement tour recognizing 2020 seniors

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member



Aiden Barber and her family The Wilmot graduation tour honors Aiden Barber and her family as it makes it way to recognize all graduates today.

Today's the day for Wilmot High School graduates to celebrate with their families.

And graduate Aiden Barber and her family already had their drive-by visit on the Wilmot commencement tour, on a beautiful Friday in Kenosha County.

Graduates were encouraged to rock in their Panther gear or even wear the cap and gown. It's a commencement celebration like none other at a time like none other.

We could only make one drive-by celebration but you can send yours for our celebration gallery by emailing photo or video to jsloca@kenoshanews.com.