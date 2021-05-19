WATCH NOW: Windchime Garden to be dedicated Sunday; volunteers, students bring plot back to life

“We met with Andy this past summer and realized that one (of his garden plots) was seven houses away from Grace Welcome Center. Andy said we could do what we wanted with it,” Livermore added.

Spirit Alive volunteers, including Livermore, her husband Stan, co-garden organizer Margie Breckenfeld and the Rev. Kevin Beebe worked to clear debris, restore the raised beds and prep the soil for this growing season.

“I am very impressed with what Ann and Margie have done so far — they swooped in to cut back trees, they moved the water container and built the understructure,” Berg said.

To address the unpainted wood fence bordering the east side of the property, last fall Spirit Alive volunteers reached out to staff at Lincoln Middle School.

The art teachers teamed up with academic instructors to create a multi-disciplinary project involving math to scale up drawings for the mural, noted art teacher Amber Stone.

Earlier this month 25 Lincoln students painted the fence over a course of four days. They gave the fence a bright coat of white paint and then added the images using stencils and freehand painting.

Honoring lost lives