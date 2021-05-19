WATCH NOW: Windchime Garden to be dedicated Sunday; volunteers, students bring plot back to life

What do you get when you combine a local non-profit community garden, two churches and a middle school?
A fresh look for an urban space and fresh produce to feed those in need.
This is what is transpiring at the Windchime Garden, 2011 57th St.
The garden is one of seven plots owned by the Garden of Eatin’-Kenosha, a non-profit community garden. The project was established in 2013 by Kenosha resident Andy Berg.
After Garden of Eatin’ acquired the current plot in 2015 from a county tax deed, Somers 4-H members built a picket fence and Eagle Scouts built raised garden beds, Berg said.
As with the other garden plots they manage, Berg and his family raised produce for local food pantries at Windchime Garden, but recently it needed “a little TLC,” he said.
That’s when the needs of the community and church groups from Spirit Alive Church, 8760 37th Ave., and Grace Lutheran Church Welcome Center, 2006 60th St., came together.
Members of Spirit Alive Church volunteer at the Welcome Center, which offers hot meals and a food pantry to those in need.
“We noticed that fresh fruit and vegetables were missing from the food offerings we were serving. To rectify that we got in touch with Andy Berg,” said Spirit Alive member and garden co-organizer Ann Livermore.
“We met with Andy this past summer and realized that one (of his garden plots) was seven houses away from Grace Welcome Center. Andy said we could do what we wanted with it,” Livermore added.
Spirit Alive volunteers, including Livermore, her husband Stan, co-garden organizer Margie Breckenfeld and the Rev. Kevin Beebe worked to clear debris, restore the raised beds and prep the soil for this growing season.
“I am very impressed with what Ann and Margie have done so far — they swooped in to cut back trees, they moved the water container and built the understructure,” Berg said.
To address the unpainted wood fence bordering the east side of the property, last fall Spirit Alive volunteers reached out to staff at Lincoln Middle School.
The art teachers teamed up with academic instructors to create a multi-disciplinary project involving math to scale up drawings for the mural, noted art teacher Amber Stone.
Earlier this month 25 Lincoln students painted the fence over a course of four days. They gave the fence a bright coat of white paint and then added the images using stencils and freehand painting.
Honoring lost lives
While the completed mural focuses on words and drawings of oversized fruits and veggies, it also honors two neighborhood children who died in recent years: Dakari Weldon, a 5-year-old boy killed when playing with a loaded gun in his home in 2019, and Naomi Guerrero, a 5-year-old girl killed in an auto accident in 2014.
Assisting the student artists on the May 10 effort were art teachers Trinity Lee and Amber Stone and school counselor Erin Waynes.
“Given (the pandemic) this year it’s been really nice to get the kids out into the community and sharing,” Waynes said.
“The kids have been wonderful,” said Breckenfeld said. “In the past four days we’ve had extreme heat, rain and even a little snow,” she said.
Seventh grader Tatianah Brooks said she really liked painting the fence mural. “I did the grass and the flowers,” she said.
“Once the (Lincoln) kids started painting the fence residents realized the garden was here,” Breckenfeld said.
A formal dedication of the Windchime Garden is scheduled to be held at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Spirit Alive garden volunteers and Berg gave public thanks to JackPot Portables, which donated the use of a portable toilet to the garden. “It highlights the partnerships we have built within the community,” Berg said.
Berg says he is excited to have the church “adopt” the Windchime Garden. “Spirit Alive wanted to be ambassadors of the garden to help serve the community — this is it’s absolutely what I had hoped for — having organizations take on responsibility.”