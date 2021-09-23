WATCH NOW: Windows on Kenosha County Administration Building repaired

One year and one month after they were broken during rioting following the Jacob Blake shooting, the windows in the Kenosha County Administration Building are back in place.

Workers replaced the large windows on the ground floor of the building that were broken on Aug. 23, 2020.

Frank Martinelli, the county’s engineering project manager, said, with the exception of some doors that will ultimately be replaced on some of the county’s buildings Downtown, all repairs of damage caused during unrest last year is now complete.

The Administration Building, 1010 56th St. across from Civic Center Park, is the last of the major buildings damaged last year to be repaired.

Although there was no serious damage to the interior of the building, all the large windows on the south side were shattered. They have been covered with plywood for the last year.

Martinelli said replacing the windows took so long due to a combination of factors, from trying to match the historical look of the building, to insurance issues to supply line delays.

Replacement challenges

