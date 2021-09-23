WATCH NOW: Windows on Kenosha County Administration Building repaired

One year and one month after they were broken during rioting following the Jacob Blake shooting, the windows in the Kenosha County Administration Building are back in place.
Workers replaced the large windows on the ground floor of the building that were broken on Aug. 23, 2020.
Frank Martinelli, the county’s engineering project manager, said, with the exception of some doors that will ultimately be replaced on some of the county’s buildings Downtown, all repairs of damage caused during unrest last year is now complete.
The Administration Building, 1010 56th St. across from Civic Center Park, is the last of the major buildings damaged last year to be repaired.
Although there was no serious damage to the interior of the building, all the large windows on the south side were shattered. They have been covered with plywood for the last year.
Martinelli said replacing the windows took so long due to a combination of factors, from trying to match the historical look of the building, to insurance issues to supply line delays.
Replacement challenges
“Because they are all historical buildings, to do a major thing like this we had to run it past our historical architects,” Martinelli said. Those architects, consultants who worked with the county when renovations were completed on the exterior of the Kenosha County Courthouse and Administration Building, advised against any change in the style of the window.
“They’re pretty big pieces of glass,” Martinelli said. “We were looking at whether they could have a support in the middle, but in the end stayed historically true.”
The Administration Building was built in 1926 as a Moose Lodge, according to the Wisconsin Historical Society. In 1943 the Kenosha Labor Association purchased the building for a union club and it served as a meeting place and offices for city labor unions.
The county purchased the building in 1994. It now houses county government offices and the public meeting room for the Kenosha County Board.
Martinelli said after repairs were cleared by the consultants, there was a detailed review by the county’s insurers. Then, Martinelli said, it took longer than usual for the glass to be delivered due to supply issues caused by the pandemic.
Damaged windows and doors at the courthouse have already been repaired, Martinelli said, and damaged glass at the Public Safety Building was also repaired Thursday.
According to information provided by Barna Bencs, county budget director, the total cost of cleanup and repairs of damage caused to the county buildings in the civic center campus was $189,250. Of that total, the estimated cost of window and door repairs at the Administration Building was $70,000.
The bulk of those costs were covered by insurance, with the county directly paying $20,000 in deductible costs, according to Bencs.