WATCH NOW: Winter got you down? Tee it up at Kenosha's new indoor golf venue

Golfing can be a difficult hobby to have in Wisconsin, with its cold winters making for long off-seasons. Now however, golfers can play year-round at X-Golf Kenosha, a combination indoor golfing and sports bar opened last month.

Located at 8304 75th Street, X-Golf offers a family-friendly environment for players of all skill levels to golf even during the coldest days of the Wisconsin winter.

X-Golf, an indoor golfing simulator franchise with locations across the country, opened the Kenosha location in late January. Chad Sloden, a co-owner of the new business and a chiropractor by trade, said X-Golf was a golf-focused experience with a “sports bar component.”

“I was looking to bring something to Kenosha it doesn’t have,” Sloden said. “It’s a good place to practice, or come in with friends and family.”

X-Golf features a full-service bar, serving liquor and a soon-to-expand menu of traditional bar foods, including pizza, wings and nachos.

Seven simulators

Its seven simulators each offer more than 50 golf courses, ranging from realistic recreations of famous golf venues such as Pebble Beach or Hazeltine to entirely fictional courses aimed more for young children. Sloden added that the list would continue to expand.

“It’s always growing,” Sloden said. “Courses are added all the time.”

Players can receive detailed statistics on each swing, which Sloden said was provided by the roughly 10,000 sensors built into the floor of each simulator. That feedback can be invaluable to more serious players.

“The average golfer doesn’t care, but an expert does,” Sloden said.

Rick Leslie, X-Golfs Kenosha’s PGA general manager and a professional golfer, said the simulators provided an authentic golfing experience, without having to worry about the weather.

“It’s like playing real golf,” Leslie said. “Obviously you’re not outside, but it’s very real.”

Positive response

Jeff Kehl, who was playing a round of golf with his sons, agreed with Leslie’s assessment.

“It’s our first time here, we’re very pleased with it. It’s very real,” Kehl said.

Normally, Kehl said they had to wait until the snow melted in the spring or head to a golf range in Racine to get their fix during the off-season. Now, there’s a place in-town, all year-long.

“It’s fabulous,” Kehl said. “Being a golfer, I’m chomping at the bit from the first snow until it melts.”

So far, people seemed to be enjoying the new golfing location.

“The first two days were pretty jammed. The response from the public has been great,” Sloden said.

Family, league play

Although X-Golf can be used by professional golfers to practice during the off-season, Sloden said its also a destination for dates, business events and family nights.

“It’s designed for anyone to play,” Sloden said. “I by no means am a professional. I want to golf, and I want to bring my kids.”

Sunday, Monday and Tuesday will be league nights, when three-person teams can compete in a nine-week league.

“That should be fun,” Sloden said. “It gets competitive.”

X-Golf simulators are rented by the hour, $40 on Monday through Thursday and $60 on Friday nights and the weekend. Each simulator bay can have up to six player accounts at once, although Leslie said some people like to double up on one account to allow up to a dozen players on one bay.

Guests can bring their own gear or rent. Information on reservations, private lessons and more can be found on the X-Golf Kenosha website at playxgolf.com/locations/kenosha/.

