WATCH NOW: Winter reasserts itself, brings snow, much colder temperatures to the area

Just two days after the Kenosha area saw temperatures soar to nearly 70 degrees, residents were greeted Monday morning with snow on the ground and steady snow showers. Accumulation was less than one inch in most places.
On Monday, Lee Enterprises’ meteorologist Matt Holiner noted southeast Wisconsin and the Kenosha area “are going from that warm and stormy weather on Saturday back to the cold and snow. It’s definitely early spring when you can go from those warm temperatures to talking about cold and snow.”
Monday morning weather included more heavy snow with reduced visibility. High temps around were around 36, “about five to 10 degrees below normal for this time of year,” Holiner said.
kenoshanews.com.
Today’s forecast is for sunny skies with a high temperature of 41 with no precipitation expected. But a chance of more snow in southeast Wisconsin returns Thursday.
Photos: Historic round barn moved to new home
Barn Move
Kyle Vesperman plans to spend about $100,000 to move and restore this historic round barn. He was on hand Thursday as it made its way across farm fields to his farm on Stage Road south of Lancaster.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Barn Move
Workers with Dairyland Power Cooperative lower power lines Thursday morning to allow the 45-foot-high round barn to be moved across a farm field south of Lancaster.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Barn Move
A crowd gathers along Old Potosi Road south of Lancaster as a historic round barn is moved to a new location 3 miles east to Vesperman Farms, where it will be used for weddings and other events.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Barn Move
Hydraulic lifts suspend the 150-ton barn as it’s transported by Heritage Movers to its new location. The move began Tuesday and concluded Thursday.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Barn Move 04-02172022161654
The remnants of a a foundation which held an historic round barn remain at the site following its move in Lancaster, Wis., Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Barn Move 07-02172022161654
Vehicles park and drive along Fairview road in the town of Lancaster, Wis. as an historic round barn is transported nearby Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Barn Move
Jenny Stillestad offers warm apple cider donuts to spectators Thursday parked along the roadway as a round barn is transported across several farm properties in Grant County.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Barn Move
The interior supports create a maze for the round barn that was constructed sometime between 1902 and 1922.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Barn Move
The weathered exterior of the round barn is seen as it’s moved to a new location south of Lancaster.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Barn Move 10-02172022161654
Cindy and Mark Rupp record the move of an historic round barn in the town of Lancaster, Wis., Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Barn Move
Shortly after 11 a.m. Thursday, the round barn approached Vesperman Farms, south of Lancaster, where it will be used for weddings and other events.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
