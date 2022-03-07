 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WINTER PUTS PAUSE ON SPRING

WATCH NOW: Winter reasserts itself, brings snow, much colder temperatures to the area

Just two days after the Kenosha area saw temperatures soar to nearly 70 degrees, residents were greeted Monday morning with snow on the ground and steady snow showers. Accumulation was less than one inch in most places.

On Monday, Lee Enterprises’ meteorologist Matt Holiner noted southeast Wisconsin and the Kenosha area “are going from that warm and stormy weather on Saturday back to the cold and snow. It’s definitely early spring when you can go from those warm temperatures to talking about cold and snow.”

Monday morning weather included more heavy snow with reduced visibility. High temps around were around 36, “about five to 10 degrees below normal for this time of year,” Holiner said.

His daily weather forecasts can be seen on kenoshanews.com.

Today’s forecast is for sunny skies with a high temperature of 41 with no precipitation expected. But a chance of more snow in southeast Wisconsin returns Thursday.

Matt Holiner

Holiner
