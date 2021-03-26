WATCH NOW: 'Wisconsin 7' celebrates end of fast, which called attention to state budget, climate change

Twenty-two days since it began, the group dubbed the "Wisconsin 7" put an end to its fast for climate change Friday morning.
But, to a person, they said their efforts to spread their message is far from complete.
Led by the Rev. Jonathan Barker, they gathered Friday morning in front of Grace Lutheran Church, 2006 60th St., to spotlight the effort which found them crossing the state in support of Gov. Tony Evers' 2021-23 budget proposal.
Also participating in the water-only fast, which was supervised medically by Dr. Kevin Fullin of Kenosha, were area activists Justin Blake, Tory Lowe, Vaun Mayes and Jill Ferguson, Kenosha County Supervisor Andy Berg and former county supervisor and Somers trustee Joe Cardinali.
At the core of their message is a demand the state Legislature approve Evers' budget plan, which includes a number of climate justice initiatives. Evers has proposed funding for renewable energy and jobs, energy efficiency and resiliency, renewable energy and equity, electrified transportation, clean water and programs for farmers and land conservation.
Seek climate justice
Barker, the pastor at Grace Lutheran, said he believes now is the perfect opportunity to make meaningful changes.
"There is a lot of work yet to be done to get climate justice in our state and in our country," he said. "I just want to be really clear what the 'Wisconsin 7' are calling for in the state budget.
"There's going to be a lot of transitions in our economy over the next decade. We want to make sure that our people of color, our communities of color, our indigenous communities, our communities impacted by poverty have a seat at the table when they're figuring out how to source these jobs, these windmills, these solar panels. We want to make sure everybody is included."
At or near the top of the list is solving lead pipe issues that has led to polluted drinking water around the state, Barker said.
"There is the potential to have a lot of money to fix lead pipes and polluted water that people are drinking in this budget," he said. "It's not just lead pipes in Milwaukee and Kenosha, which we definitely need, but in rural communities; there's all sorts of runoff and toxic chemicals in their water as well.
"This is about everybody in Wisconsin having clean water for their kids, whether you live in cities, on farms or anywhere in between. This is a great opportunity for everybody."
The proposed budget includes $30 million to address frequent and severe flooding, a boost of $100 million yearly in additional funding for energy savings and renewable energy and $100 million in borrowing for clean energy and conservation projects.
'Green-friendly' jobs
Barker also spoke to the need of "green-friendly" jobs, including in Kenosha, which once boasted a Chrysler Engine Plant— not far from the church — that closed permanently in 2010.
"There is the opportunity to train people in family-sustaining, green jobs," Barker said. "We're six blocks from the old American Motors Chrysler plant that used to hire 10,000 people. In Kenosha, we need family-sustaining manufacturing jobs, and that's true in Racine, that's true in Milwaukee, that's true throughout our state."
Berg, who is the executive director of Garden of Eatin in Kenosha and president of the Kenosha County Veterans Council, said the state is falling short on putting in place the necessary infrastructure to support electric cars.
There currently are about 40 locations to charge electric cars in the state, Berg said, but just to the south are about three times as many. And if Wisconsin doesn't catch up, visitors here that would spend money may decide to go elsewhere, he said.
"Those folks between Chicago and our southern border, they have a lot of money, and they come to Lake Geneva, the Dells, Door County, and they spend money in our state," Berg said. "If we don't have the charging infrastructure that they need to spend their tourism dollars here, they're going to go someplace else.
"We're going to lose tourism dollars, which means we're going to have to pay more money to cover our roads and everything we need to pay for. We need to fix those things."
Dedicated to continue
Cardinali, the youngest member of the group, said he's dedicated to continuing to spread any number of messages, including the push for climate justice across the state.
"When you say, 'No justice, no peace,' it's whether it's racial justice, climate justice, civil justice ... the struggle is never going to end, and the fight is never going to end, even after we go break bread and break our fast," he said.
"The fight for climate justice in this state and our country isn't going to end. It's actually just getting stronger. This process has made me stronger, and I think this process has made us all stronger."
Berg agreed.
"Just because we end our fast today doesn't mean that we're not talking about what needs to be changed," he said. "We need to keep that change going. We need to try to talk to a certain side of our Legislature and get them to at least support one thing, if it's not going to be any of it, get them to support one thing. Keep chipping away at them."
Blake, the founder of Black Underground Recycling, a program that recycles to fund food programs and create jobs, said the focus for 2021 has changed a bit from 2020.
That message then for Blake — the uncle of Jacob Blake, the man shot by Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey last August — still has many similarities as the one moving forward.