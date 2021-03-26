WATCH NOW: 'Wisconsin 7' celebrates end of fast, which called attention to state budget, climate change

"There's going to be a lot of transitions in our economy over the next decade. We want to make sure that our people of color, our communities of color, our indigenous communities, our communities impacted by poverty have a seat at the table when they're figuring out how to source these jobs, these windmills, these solar panels. We want to make sure everybody is included."

At or near the top of the list is solving lead pipe issues that has led to polluted drinking water around the state, Barker said.

"There is the potential to have a lot of money to fix lead pipes and polluted water that people are drinking in this budget," he said. "It's not just lead pipes in Milwaukee and Kenosha, which we definitely need, but in rural communities; there's all sorts of runoff and toxic chemicals in their water as well.

"This is about everybody in Wisconsin having clean water for their kids, whether you live in cities, on farms or anywhere in between. This is a great opportunity for everybody."

The proposed budget includes $30 million to address frequent and severe flooding, a boost of $100 million yearly in additional funding for energy savings and renewable energy and $100 million in borrowing for clean energy and conservation projects.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

'Green-friendly' jobs