WATCH NOW: Woman transported to hospital after 3-vehicle crash at 80h Street and Pershing Boulevard

A woman was transported to a local hospital for treatment following a serious multi-vehicle crash late Friday morning at Pershing Boulevard and 80th Street.
Details from police were pending Friday afternoon, but witnesses said first responders were conducting CPR on the woman at the crash scene. She was also worked on by paramedics in an ambulance before it departed the scene with emergency lights and siren activated.
Kenosha fire units arrived on scene at about 11:45 a.m.
The victim, described by a witness as an older woman, may have suffered a medical issue before the crash, although that had not been confirmed at press time. Fire Department Battalion Chief Kenneth Schroeder said the woman was transported to Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital for treatment of a head injury.
Keeleejo Simpson of Kenosha said she was in her car and was preparing to turn north onto Pershing from westbound 80th Street. Simpson said a white Toyota Prius that was southbound on Pershing proceeded to drive into the intersection even though the traffic signal was red for southbound traffic. Simpson said the woman in the Prius had her head bent down and appeared to be passed out as her car proceeded into the intersection.
Simpson said the car proceeded at a rapid rate into the intersection where it was then struck first by a westbound Ram 1500 pickup and then by an eastbound Subaru Outback. Simpson said the Toyota almost flipped as it slammed into the curb and then struck and took down a traffic signal standard and crashed into a tree before coming to rest on the Friarwood office campus property.
Simpson said the trees appeared to have kept the car from rolling over.
Simpson said she parked her car on the west side of the intersection and ran to the Toyota. The woman was belted into her vehicle but was unconscious and was hanging out of the vehicle. Having obtained CPR training as a former childcare worker, Simpson checked the woman’s wrist for a pulse and felt none and then felt the woman’s carotid artery and felt a “super faint” pulse. Another witness called 911 as did other passersby.
A police officer who arrived on scene began performing CPR. Simpson said the woman appeared to be breathing as she was loaded into the ambulance but did not appear to be in good condition.
All three vehicles sustained severe damage but Simpson said the drivers of the pickup and Subaru were observed walking around after the crash. Schroeder confirmed that the woman was the only person transported from the scene.
“It’s amazing considering how hard they hit,” Simpson said. “That lady (the Toyota driver), I don’t know if she is going to survive or not. We can pray for her and hope she does.”
Simpson shared a fortuitous decision she made just prior to the crash.
“I was going to make the decision to go straight and had I done that that would be me instead of the truck,” Simpson said, noting that her 2-year-old son was with her at the time of the crash secured in his car seat.
Simpson also reflected on how her husband had a toolbox stored in the back seat and Simpson had asked him to remove it to prevent an injury to their son if they happened to get in an accident.
Pershing Boulevard was closed to traffic at 79th Street and 80th Street was closed between Pershing and 42nd Avenue and east of Pershing to 40th Avenue as police investigated the crash and wrecker crews cleared the scene.
More information will be posted as it becomes available.