WATCH NOW: Wonderland Camp opens aquatic center to public; family camping weekend later this month

Salvation Army Wonderland Camp & Conference Center, located on the shores of Camp Lake, has opened its aquatic center to the community and will host a family camping weekend in July.

This rare opportunity for locals to enjoy the campground facilities is possible because Camp Wonderland is unable to serve inner-city youth campers from Illinois again this summer due to COVID-19.

The aquatic center has two pools, one of shallow depth for young children and another L-shaped larger pool with a deeper area for more advanced swimmers.

Activities director Zac Smith said the campground first opened its pools to the public last summer after youth camps were canceled.

“People really responded last summer, and it went well,” Smith said, adding it helped people learn what the camp offers through its Christian-based mission. “There are a lot of people who have lived in the area for a long time and have no idea we exist. This has been a great way to reach out to the community.”

The pool is open on select days from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Advanced registration is required, and each three-hour session is $4 per person. Registration can be completed online at wonderlandcamp.com.