WATCH NOW: Wonderland Camp opens aquatic center to public; family camping weekend later this month

Salvation Army Wonderland Camp & Conference Center, located on the shores of Camp Lake, has opened its aquatic center to the community and will host a family camping weekend in July.
This rare opportunity for locals to enjoy the campground facilities is possible because Camp Wonderland is unable to serve inner-city youth campers from Illinois again this summer due to COVID-19.
The aquatic center has two pools, one of shallow depth for young children and another L-shaped larger pool with a deeper area for more advanced swimmers.
Activities director Zac Smith said the campground first opened its pools to the public last summer after youth camps were canceled.
“People really responded last summer, and it went well,” Smith said, adding it helped people learn what the camp offers through its Christian-based mission. “There are a lot of people who have lived in the area for a long time and have no idea we exist. This has been a great way to reach out to the community.”
The pool is open on select days from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Advanced registration is required, and each three-hour session is $4 per person. Registration can be completed online at wonderlandcamp.com.
“We have a limited capacity, because we want people to feel comfortable coming out and enjoying they day,” Smith said, adding the pool is cleaned and sanitized between each session.
Camp director Doug Pearson said the property, which includes access to Camp Lake, provides a nice venue for family camping.
Openings available
Openings are still available for the next family camp weekend, set for July 29-31. Families can choose to bring an RV or stay in either a cabin or the hotel at the campground. Costs vary depending on the visitors’ choice of accommodations, but all include five meals and an activity wristband. Registration for the Family Camp Weekend can also be made online.
The activity wristband includes use of the aquatic center, archery, boating, the indoor rock-climbing wall and use of sports facilities. For an added fee, families can also use the zip line, high ropes course and the slingshot paintball area. For example, one run on the zipline is $2.
Pearson said those who visit the campground enjoy the mix of traditional cabins and modern amenities.
Wonderland Camp began in 1903 as a Salvation Army “Fresh Air Camp,” which provided a pleasant retreat for low-income mothers and their children that allowed them to escape the stresses of inner-city life and to experience the scents and sights of the outdoors.
The campground officially opened on July 4, 1924, and the Shagbark section of the camp was built in 1934 by the Works Progress Administration (WPA) with a generous donation from actor and philanthropist Will Rogers.
A major rebuilding project was undertaken to replace most of the original cabins in 1967, and the name was changed to Wonderland Camp & Conference Center in 1983. Since 1995, the chapel, lodge, Sharp Activity Center and dining hall were built, and the hotel facility was fully renovated.
While the core mission is still to serve inner-city youth during the summer, the grounds are also open for Christian retreats, to other organizations and to school groups during the fall, winter and spring months.