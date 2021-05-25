WATCH NOW: Work underway on housing development at former Kenosha UAW site

Completion on that project remains more on the long-term scale, Mills said, and he anticipates the entire subdivision to be done in “three, maybe four years, but there’s a lot of variables there.”

“Certainly, we’re in a robust marketplace with a significant lack of supply, but we’re also seeing increased costs in the form of steel and lumber, which will likely increase costs, hopefully not to the point where it slows down our sales velocity too much,” Mills said. “But it’s something we’re paying close attention to.

“The interest rates that a homeowner will have to pay definitely factors into the supply and demand metrics. ... But it could take a while, and some focused effort will have to be had.”

Mills said he’s not sure he sees much of a comparison between 2008, when the market eventually crashed and led to the economic recession, and now.

The $6 trillion artificially pumped into the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic is the difference, he said.

“That’s automatically going to extend these good times for a while, because money is still so cheap,” he said. “I think it probably gets another couple years of good times. We could have a smooth transition into a less up-and-down but more stable situation. But time will tell on that.”