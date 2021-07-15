WATCH NOW: Work underway on Kenosha Harbor revetment

The first phase to repair the Navy Memorial Park revetment began Tuesday with the laying of timbers to protect the grass and concrete from heavy equipment.

According to Brian Cater, Kenosha's deputy director of public works, the $482,000 project, approved by the Kenosha City Council in March, will consist of the adding stones to the existing revetment to dissipate the strength of the waves and protect the harbor wall from waves.

Equipment and fencing will be removed in mid-August ahead of harbor-area events during the Labor Day holiday. The project will then resume with sidewalk and retaining wall repairs and capping of the harbor wall to be completed by the end of October.

