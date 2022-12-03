Work has been underway for several months at the site of the vacant former Kmart building, 4100 52nd St., which will become a 120,000 square-foot storage facility that could be completed by early spring according to city officials.
Devon Self Storage announced in 2021 its plans to fill the massive building that Kmart had left in early 2020, pledging extensive modifications to the exterior and sizable landscaping enhancements to the parking lot.
Plans submitted to the city last year included a drive-through feature for customers looking to load and unload items at different access points on the property.
According to City of Kenosha Development Coordinator Brian Wilke, the climate-controlled facility would have more than 800 storage units. Wilke said work on the site began in early fall, but he didn’t have an exact end date on the project as yet.
People are also reading…
“As a city, we’re certainly happy to see reinvestment,” Wilke said. “Someone is making a use of it and putting it back on the tax roll.”
Watch Now: Popular videos from the past week you may have missed
Watch a curious humpback whale play with divers in an incredible encounter, helicopter footage captured a stunning view of Mauna Loa eruption in Hawaii, and more popular videos from the past week you may have missed.
It may be big, but it just wants to play. Buzz60’s Tony Spitz has the details.
As the world's largest active volcano erupted for the first time in decades in Hawaii, a helicopter company recorded this incredible video.
With this win, team USA advances to the knockout round. Yair Ben-Dor has more.
Police have smashed a huge drugs "super-cartel" that controlled a third of Europe's cocaine trade, arresting 49 people in various countries in…
Belgium is famous for its beer and now visitors to its capital, Brussels, can indulge their love of a brew and being pampered by going to a ‘b…
First Lady Jill Biden really went to work on this year’s White House holiday theme.
A ring worth $40,000 was found by metal detector enthusiast Joseph Cook. He spent weeks trying to figure out who it belonged to.
A meal fit for monkeys was served on Sunday at the annual Monkey Feast Festival in central Thailand. Amid the morning traffic, rows of monkey …
These ocean-loving tourists had a close encounter with dolphins and humpback whales aboard a whale-watching tour boat.
Firefighters in the Brazilian state of Parana are working tirelessly to find about dozens of people thought to have been engulfed in a landsli…