Work has been underway for several months at the site of the vacant former Kmart building, 4100 52nd St., which will become a 120,000 square-foot storage facility that could be completed by early spring according to city officials.

Devon Self Storage announced in 2021 its plans to fill the massive building that Kmart had left in early 2020, pledging extensive modifications to the exterior and sizable landscaping enhancements to the parking lot.

Plans submitted to the city last year included a drive-through feature for customers looking to load and unload items at different access points on the property.

According to City of Kenosha Development Coordinator Brian Wilke, the climate-controlled facility would have more than 800 storage units. Wilke said work on the site began in early fall, but he didn’t have an exact end date on the project as yet.

“As a city, we’re certainly happy to see reinvestment,” Wilke said. “Someone is making a use of it and putting it back on the tax roll.”