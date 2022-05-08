WATCH NOW: Workshops empower first responders to talk with peers, supervisors about traumas, seek help with mental health

It’s OK to ask for help. This past week, Kenosha County sheriff’s deputies, police officers, firefighters, dispatchers, corrections officers, emergency medical services personnel, their supervisors, mental health providers and those who train their agencies received the tools they needed in First H.E.L.P.‘s Readiness’ program. Workshops, held Monday through Wednesday at Gateway Technical College in Kenosha, were taught by Ray Merlin, a retired Kenosha County Sheriff’s sergeant and coordinated through the readiness program and FirstNet, built with AT&T. The program focused on matters of “performance, persistence, and prevention” and explored the effect of trauma and stress on their lives and careers and what to do about it. Another course for supervisors discussed policies, family readiness and leveraging their brief encounters engaging with their employees to improve agency wellness. Mental health providers were also invited to a “provider readiness” class to explore ways agencies can effectively partner and serve first responders in their communities. The final day offered a “train-the-trainer” program to empower local supervisors and agency trainers to return to their departments prepared to share what they’ve learned.

Asking for help

For Kenosha County Sheriff Department Capt. Justin Miller, who oversees administrative services for his agency, asking for help with mental health is something he encourages his employees to do. Miller was one of 126 first responders, most of whom were from Kenosha and Racine counties, participating in the free workshops. A 20-year veteran of the sheriff’s department, Miller said two decades ago, however, the emphasis on the mental health of first responders was something barely discussed. “Twenty years ago when we talked about mental health, there was a stigma that’s related to it. People were afraid to ask for help, or they didn’t know where to get resources,” said Miller. Today Miller is a Gateway Technical College instructor who trains officers and teaches a class on officer wellness and suicide prevention. “I think it’s important to change the culture of our profession, to give ... officers the ability to have those resources at their fingertips, to be able to engage one another. To ask the tough questions or have courageous conversations with each other about the difficulties of this profession,” he said.

Effects of stress, trauma

In fact, Miller has undergone such stresses as recently as three weeks ago when he discovered the body of a colleague, Det. Jeff Bliss, who died unexpectedly at his apartment on April 11. Bliss, a 23-year veteran of the department and an instructor, was well-liked and respected not just among law enforcement peers and other first responders, but by the community at large. The cause of his death was neither self-inflicted nor a result of foul play, according the county medical examiner. Miller said Bliss’ death, nonetheless, had a “trickle-down effect” on everyone in the department. “It’s basically incapacitating for a department when you lose somebody of Jeff’s nature. And (it’s good) to have resources available to them, be able to reach out to people that maybe think they don’t need help,” Miller added. “But that’s just one thing and it’s recent.” In 2007, when the department lost Deputy Frank Fabiano Jr., who was shot and killed in the line of duty, Miller said the resources weren’t as readily available as they are now. Fabiano’s killer, Ezequiel Lopez-Quintero ,is currently serving a life sentence without parole. “There are officer-involved shootings. We see fatal car accidents every day,” Miller said. “Unfortunately, just a week after Jeff’s passing, we had a 6-year-old’s death investigation of natural causes, but our detectives, who just lost their colleague, had to do an investigation on a 6-year-old child.” “These things keep building up,” he said. It can start with typical car crash, then fatal accidents and homicides that compound each other, he said. “If you don’t have the resources, it could ultimately be a bad situation for that officer where they contemplate suicide,” he said.

Preventing first responder suicides

Since 2016, First H.E.L.P. has kept track of law enforcement suicides throughout the nation and in 2021, opened its efforts to include all first responders. Since 2017, Wisconsin data accounted for 25 of the 1,032 suicides reported to First H.E.L.P, an acronym that stands for “Honoring, Educating, Leading and Preventing,” said Joe Willis, the organization’s chief learning officer. “There’s a lot to that as far as honoring the service of the first responders lost to suicide and remembering their families and taking care of their families. Educating first responders and the public on the mental health stigma that exists and helping first responders see that there’s help available,” he said. “‘Leading’ has a lot to do with changing the culture, and ‘Preventing’ is acknowledging the fact that we may not be able to save everyone but we’re going to save as many as we can.”

From the workshop, first responders were given numbers that they specifically call for mental health assistance. Peer support teams within the department are also available. Miller said at the county level, they have employee assistance programs that include mental health services, a relatively new offering within the last five years. “Like I said, 20 years ago, we had nothing,” he said. Now, he feels he has the support to encourage his officers to use the services that have been recommended and available to them if needed. “I don’t need to know the names (of the providers). I just need to know they’re using them,” he said.

Clues, conversations

The supervisor course, in particular, incorporates the National Alliance for Mental Illness’

to empower supervisors and administrators who will also look for possible signs of stress and behaviors that are not normally exhibited by their employees. “You can have an employee who comes to work and they’re A-squared away every day. Now, they become disheveled, they’re not showering, their uniform’s not kept up,” Miller said. “Maybe they come smelling of alcohol.” Work productivity, mental fogginess and even small mistakes not normally made can serve as clues they are under stress and aren’t coping. “When you see those early-warning signs, you have the wherewithal, you have the tools to have those conversations about, `Hey, what’s going on? Is there something wrong?’” he said. And, if nothing is wrong, it also enables the supervisor to tell them why “and what led you to that point” of asking, he said. The culminating session taught trainers, like Miller, how to train leaders within their own divisions “so that everybody can have the same tools.” “Our plan is to train all our peer support team, including building our peer support team into a larger support network for our people,” he said. “Making sure all of our supervisors understand what the dynamics of this is and have that same buy-in, that same philosophy that our officer wellness is our No. 1 priority right now.” For more information about First H.E.L.P. visit

.

It’s OK to ask for help.

This past week, Kenosha County sheriff’s deputies, police officers, firefighters, dispatchers, corrections officers, emergency medical services personnel, their supervisors, mental health providers and those who train their agencies received the tools they needed in First H.E.L.P.‘s Readiness’ program.

Workshops, held Tuesday though Thursday at Gateway Technical College in Kenosha, were taught by Ray Merlin, a retired Kenosha County Sheriff’s sergeant and coordinated through the readiness program and FirstNet, built with AT&T.

The program focused on matters of “performance, persistence, and prevention” and explored the effect of trauma and stress on their lives and careers and what to do about it. Another course for supervisors discussed policies, family readiness, and leveraging their brief encounters engaging with their employees to improve agency wellness.

Mental health providers were also invited to a “provider readiness” class to explore ways agencies can effectively partner and serve first responders in their communities. The final day offered a “train-the-trainer” program to empower local supervisors and agency trainers to return to their departments prepared to share what they’ve learned.

Asking for help

For Kenosha County Sheriff Department Capt. Justin Miller, who oversees administrative services for his agency, asking for help with mental health is something he encourages his employees to do. Miller was one of 126 first responders, most of whom were from Kenosha and Racine counties, participating in the free workshops.

A 20-year veteran of the sheriff’s department, Miller said two decades ago, however, the emphasis on the mental health of first responders was something barely discussed.

“Twenty years ago when we talked about mental health, there was a stigma that’s related to it. People were afraid to ask for help, or they didn’t know where to get resources,” said Miller.

Today Miller is a Gateway Technical College instructor who trains officers and teaches a class on officer wellness and suicide prevention.

“I think it’s important to change the culture of our profession, to give ... officers the ability to have those resources at their fingertips, to be able to engage one another. To ask the tough questions or have courageous conversations with each other about the difficulties of this profession,” he said.

Effects of stress, trauma

In fact, Miller has undergone such stresses as recently as three weeks ago when he discovered the body of a colleague, Det. Jeff Bliss, who died unexpectedly at his apartment on April 11.

Bliss, a 23-year veteran of the department and an instructor, was well-liked and respected not just among law enforcement peers and other first responders, but by the community at large. The cause of his death was neither self-inflicted nor a result of foul play, according the county medical examiner.

Miller said Bliss’ death, nonetheless, had a “trickle-down effect” on everyone in the department.

“It’s basically incapacitating for a department when you lose somebody of Jeff’s nature. And (it’s good) to have resources available to them, be able to reach out to people that maybe think they don’t need help,” Miller added. “But that’s just one thing and it’s recent.”

In 2007, when the department lost Deputy Frank Fabiano Jr., who was shot and killed in the line of duty, Miller said the resources weren’t as readily available as they are now. Fabiano’s killer, Ezequiel Lopez-Quintero ,is currently serving a life sentence without parole.

“There are officer-involved shootings. We see fatal car accidents every day,” Miller said. “Unfortunately, just a week after Jeff’s passing, we had a 6-year-old’s death investigation of natural causes, but our detectives, who just lost their colleague, had to do an investigation on a 6-year-old child.”

“These things keep building up,” he said.

It can start with typical car crash, then fatal accidents and homicides that compound each other, he said.

“If you don’t have the resources, it could ultimately be a bad situation for that officer where they contemplate suicide,” he said.

Preventing first responder suicides

Since 2016, First H.E.L.P. has kept track of law enforcement suicides throughout the nation and in 2021, opened its efforts to include all first responders.

Since 2017, Wisconsin data accounted for 25 of the 1,032 suicides reported to First H.E.L.P, an acronym that stands for “Honoring, Educating, Leading and Preventing,” said Joe Willis, the organization’s chief learning officer.

“There’s a lot to that as far as honoring the service of the first responders lost to suicide and remembering their families and taking care of their families. Educating first responders and the public on the mental health stigma that exists and helping first responders see that there’s help available,” he said. “‘Leading’ has a lot to do with changing the culture, and ‘Preventing’ is acknowledging the fact that we may not be able to save everyone but we’re going to save as many as we can.”

From the workshop, first responders were given numbers that they specifically call for mental health assistance. Peer support teams within the department are also available. Miller said at the county level, they have employee assistance programs that include mental health services, a relatively new offering within the last five years.

“Like I said, 20 years ago, we had nothing,” he said.

Now, he feels he has the support to encourage his officers to use the services that have been recommended and available to them if needed.

“I don’t need to know the names (of the providers). I just need to know they’re using them,” he said.

Clues, conversations

The supervisor course, in particular, incorporates the National Alliance for Mental Illness’ #IWillListen to empower supervisors and administrators who will also look for possible signs of stress and behaviors that are not normally exhibited by their employees.

“You can have an employee who comes to work and they’re A-squared away every day. Now, they become disheveled, they’re not showering, their uniform’s not kept up,” Miller said. “Maybe they come smelling of alcohol.”

Work productivity, mental fogginess and even small mistakes not normally made can serve as clues they are under stress and aren’t coping.

“When you see those early-warning signs, you have the wherewithal, you have the tools to have those conversations about, `Hey, what’s going on? Is there something wrong?’” he said.

And, if nothing is wrong, it also enables the supervisor to tell them why “and what led you to that point” of asking, he said.

The culminating session taught trainers, like Miller, how to train leaders within their own divisions “so that everybody can have the same tools.”

“Our plan is to train all our peer support team, including building our peer support team into a larger support network for our people,” he said. “Making sure all of our supervisors understand what the dynamics of this is and have that same buy-in, that same philosophy that our officer wellness is our No. 1 priority right now.”

For more information about First H.E.L.P. visit https://1sthelp.org/.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.