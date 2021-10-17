WATCH NOW: World War II veteran Tom VanDahm enjoys Honor Flight trip at age 97

At age 97, Tom VanDahm is used to being the oldest person in the room.
It was no different on Sept. 25, when he traveled to Washington, D.C., on an Honor Flight excursion.
VanDahm — a veteran of World War II — was part of a group of 50 veterans, plus 50 companions, who boarded two planes and left early in the morning out of Milwaukee to spend the day visiting the monuments on the National Mall.
Among their stops: the World War II, Vietnam Veterans and Korean War Veterans memorials, the Lincoln Memorial and the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial.
“It was a wonderful day,” VanDahm said, talking about the whirlwind tour with his wife, Lois, in their Kenosha home. “Even the weather was perfect.”
The group’s visit to Arlington National Cemetery included the Changing of the Guard ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, “which is so impressive,” VanDahm said. “Their precision is amazing.”
Of the experience, he says, “I know it sounds trite, but it was unforgettable, it really was.”
It’s an experience VanDahm almost missed.
“I never really had any interest in doing an Honor Flight trip,” he said. “Being with 100 strangers all day? It didn’t sound appealing to me.”
But when an Honor Flight representative visited the American Heroes Cafe at Festival Foods on 80th Street and handed out applications, VanDahm took one home and filled it out.
Of his change of heart, he said, “I just thought ‘why not go?’”
And he’s so glad he did.
“The whole experience is amazing,” he said. “To think that so many people volunteer to do this is really wonderful.”
Visiting those monuments to the nation’s soldiers “really makes you appreciate the people who did all these things for us,” he said. “And seeing those who made the ultimate sacrifice, rows and rows of those fallen soldiers at Arlington. It’s really moving.”
World War II service
VanDahm, a native of Chicago , was drafted into the Army in 1943 at age 19.
Thanks to his sister — who had taught him how to type — he worked in cryptography, entering coded messages on cipher machines at the U.S. Strategic Armed Forces headquarters in a suburb outside London.
“Later, after we pushed the Germans out, we moved to France and then, as the war ended, into Germany,” VanDahm said.
He recalls hearing “buzz bombs” overhead near London — “you would hear them coming and wonder where they were going to drop” — and then the Germans’ deadly V2 Rockets. “Those you wouldn’t hear coming at all,” he said.
As a new recruit being trained in England, “We were told to take cover in a trench because a bomb was headed our way. I saw a bomb hit a nearby church, and then we knew we were in a war. That was close enough to combat for me.”
It wasn’t all close calls and encoded messages, however. When the war in Europe was over but VanDahm was still stationed there, he took university courses in the French resort of Biarritz at a university the Americans opened in the summer of 1945.
Just for fun, he took courses in radio announcing, choral conducting and an Introduction to American Public Education.
Back home, he continued his studies in economics at Hope College in Holland, Mich., moving on to the University of Michigan where — “thanks to the G.I. Bill” — he went on to earn his doctorate in economics.
VanDahm came to Kenosha when he started teaching at Carthage College in 1964 at its new Kenosha campus. He stayed at Carthage until retiring in 1991.
Though he traveled around Europe as a young soldier, VanDahm has never been back since returning to the U.S.
Hectic day
On the Honor Flight trip, VanDahm was paired with a volunteer “guardian,” who accompanied VanDahm all day.
“His name is Dave Dufek, and he was terrific,” VanDahm said.
Because there was so much ground to cover during a hectic day, VanDahm, who “can walk well for a short distance,” rode in a wheelchair.
“Dave pushed me everywhere, and we really clicked,” VanDahm said. “It was really great.”
Their friends and family members “thought the trip would exhaust him,” Lois VanDahm said. “But I think the adrenaline of the trip kept him going all day.”
VanDahm’s Honor Flight day was also his wife’s 94th birthday and, though he didn’t get a chance to buy her a souvenir in our nation’s capital, she said “just seeing him come home so full of joy and seeing his smile, that was a wonderful birthday gift.”
Letters of thanks
As a fun bonus, VanDahm’s guardian talked to his mother, a schoolteacher in New Berlin, “and she had her first-grade students write notes to me,” VanDahm said.
Lois added, chuckling, “Those notes were really beautiful, but I didn’t know Tom single handedly won the war. One of the kids said ‘thank you for saving the country.’ It’s so sweet.”