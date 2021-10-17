WATCH NOW: World War II veteran Tom VanDahm enjoys Honor Flight trip at age 97

But when an Honor Flight representative visited the American Heroes Cafe at Festival Foods on 80th Street and handed out applications, VanDahm took one home and filled it out.

Of his change of heart, he said, “I just thought ‘why not go?’”

And he’s so glad he did.

“The whole experience is amazing,” he said. “To think that so many people volunteer to do this is really wonderful.”

Visiting those monuments to the nation’s soldiers “really makes you appreciate the people who did all these things for us,” he said. “And seeing those who made the ultimate sacrifice, rows and rows of those fallen soldiers at Arlington. It’s really moving.”

World War II service

VanDahm, a native of Chicago , was drafted into the Army in 1943 at age 19.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Thanks to his sister — who had taught him how to type — he worked in cryptography, entering coded messages on cipher machines at the U.S. Strategic Armed Forces headquarters in a suburb outside London.

“Later, after we pushed the Germans out, we moved to France and then, as the war ended, into Germany,” VanDahm said.