WATCH NOW: Wrap up your Spring Break with polar bears, Peeps and outdoor fun

Also at the zoo: Dinosaurs! The Brookfield Zoo's "Dinosaurs Everywhere" features more than 40 animatronic dinosaurs placed throughout the zoo grounds. The dinosaurs include the largest dino — argentinosaurus — that was estimated to measure more than 100 feet in length and weigh up to 110 tons. The dinosaurs will be there through Sept. 6.

The scoop: The Racine Zoo is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors (62 and older), $8 for youths (15 and younger) and free for children age 2 and younger. For more information, go to www.racinezoo.org. The Milwaukee County Zoo is open 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Admission is $16.75 for adults, $15.75 for seniors (60 and older), $13.75 for kids (ages 3 to 12) and free for children age 2 and younger. For more information, go to www.milwaukeezoo.org. The Brookfield Zoo is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekends. Admission is $24.95 for adults, $19.95 for seniors (65 and older), $17.95 for kids (ages 3 to 11) and free for children age 2 and younger. Note: All Brookfield Zoo tickets must be purchased online in advance at www.czs.org.