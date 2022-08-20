WATCH NOW: Wylie Jackson crowned the 2023 Fairest of the Fair at the Kenosha County Fair

WILMOT -- Although the weather outside was rainy and dreary, the energy inside the Creekside Stage tent at the Kenosha County Fair was bright and cheerful when Wylie Jackson, of Paris, was crowned 2023 Fairest of the Fair Saturday morning.

"It feels unreal," Jackson said.

Jackson holds a bachelor's degree in psychology and communication studies and a master's degree in school psychology from the University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse. She is continuing her education at UW-LaCrosse to earn a school specialist's degree, and wants to be a school psychologist.

This was Jackson's first year entering the contest, and she is excited to make connections with the community as the 2023 Fairest of the Far.

"It's a great opportunity that I'm really looking forward to," Jackson said. "I think when you think of the fair, you think mainly livestock animals, but we have so much more to offer here in Kenosha County."

Summer Zilisch, of Kenosha, was bestowed the title of 2023 Fair Royalty during the crowning. It was also Zilisch's first time entering the contest.

"It's very exciting (to earn this title)," Zilisch said. "I have always been really involved in our community, and I'm excited to spread my passion with everybody else and also take time to educate myself but also educate others."

Zilisch will begin her first year at Carthage College this fall and is pursuing a biology degree with a focus in genetics.

"I'm excited to share that passion with the community and continue to educate people and learn a few things myself," Zilisch said.

Michelle Edmonds was declared the 2023 second-runner up.

Duties for the Fairest of the Fair include attending a minimum of 12 events throughout the year-long reign, such as Bristol Progress Days and school visits, participate in events and contests, perform media interviews, greet fair-goers, attend judging sessions and crown the next Fairest of the Fair.

As winner of Fairest of the Fair, Jackson will receive a $1,000 award and a lifetime membership to the fair. She will reign during 2023 and represent the Kenosha County Fair at the State of Wisconsin Fairest of the Fair competition in January 2024.