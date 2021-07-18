WATCH NOW: Zoerner announces run for Kenosha County sheriff in 2022 — switching parties again

“I had run against an incumbent sheriff that had left (the Democratic Party) and became a Republican and that was very difficult for me to go against a long-term incumbent as the same party. I was making it to the primary and only getting so far. So, that’s why I ran as a Democrat,” he said. “I don’t have anything bad to say about running as a Democrat. I had a lot of support, a lot help from a lot of really good people.”

Despite the party switches, Zoerner said Republicans locally still support him.

“Throughout the entire thing, I didn’t lose my support here. This Republican base they stayed with me,” he said. “It was tough even as a Democrat going against the incumbent sheriff to only have 45 percent of the vote and that wasn’t enough to win the election. I wish so much that I had.”

“But I’m not done. I’m not retiring,” added Zoerner. “So, I’m back.”

Building bridges

Zoerner said he believes the job of sheriff should be non-partisan.