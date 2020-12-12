WATCH: Time Magazine releases video honoring Kenoshan Porche Bennett-Bey as Guardian of the Year

In a new video published by Time Magazine, featuring Kenoshan Porche Bennett-Bey as the magazine's "Guardian of the Year," Bennett-Bey talks about her city's experiences with discrimination and her fight to change it.

Of the remarks she made to Joe Biden when the now-president-elect visited the city, Bennett-Bey said: "I needed him to see anger. I needed him to see death. I needed him to see what they try to shield themselves from seeing. Why are there more police officers in Black neighborhoods than in other neighborhoods? Why are we more targeted than anybody else?"