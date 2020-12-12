 Skip to main content
WATCH: Time Magazine releases video honoring Kenoshan Porche Bennett-Bey as Guardian of the Year
In a new video published by Time Magazine, featuring Kenoshan Porche Bennett-Bey as the magazine's "Guardian of the Year," Bennett-Bey talks about her city's experiences with discrimination and her fight to change it.

"It didn't just start with Jacob," she says in the video.

Of the remarks she made to Joe Biden when the now-president-elect visited the city, Bennett-Bey said: "I needed him to see anger. I needed him to see death. I needed him to see what they try to shield themselves from seeing. Why are there more police officers in Black neighborhoods than in other neighborhoods? Why are we more targeted than anybody else?"

Time's Person of the Year this year is shared by both Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

