Water main break causes water outage; 88th Avenue detours at Wilmot Road for repair

PLEASANT PRAIRIE October 24, 2022 — Water is off in a section of the Village of Pleasant Prairie due to a water main break at 88th Avenue and Wilmot Road.

Construction crews were called Monday morning, and water had to be shut off to repair the line. Residents that have been affected by the water outage have been notified.

An estimated time of when water will be available to customers is not known at this time. Construction crews are working to make repairs as quickly as possible and will update customers when the water is turned back on.

Northbound traffic on 88th Avenue is closed between Wilmot Road and Prairie Ridge Boulevard. Construction crews are providing access to all businesses and residents in the area with a detour that directs traffic along Wilmot Road, Bain Station Road, 104th Avenue, and Prairie Ridge Boulevard.

Drivers in the project area are asked to abide by construction signage and drive with care, patience, and attention while the work is being completed.