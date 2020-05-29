Water Utility resumes hazardous waste collection

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The residential household hazardous waste collection event will resume on June 6 at the Kenosha Water Utility, 4401 Green Bay Road.

The event is open to City of Kenosha residents only (no commercial, business, industrial or non-profit organizations).

The following changes will be implemented to ensure a safe and efficient event for all staff and customers, according to a city news release: 

Receiving hours are extended from 8 a.m. to noon.  Enter from 45th Street and exit to Green Bay Road.  KWU staff will direct the traffic flow entering and exiting the gated disposal area.

Customers must show proof of residency by holding up appropriate identification to their closed vehicle window.  They must remain in their vehicles.

All items must be in the trunk, truck bed or at the back of an SUV for removal by KWU staff.

Further information is available on the Kenosha Water Utility website: https://www.kenosha.org/departments/water-utility/household-hazardous-wasteprogram.

The event may be busy. While the disposal event accepts latex paint, people can avoid waiting for a collection event by taking steps to dispose of latex paint with their normal household trash.

