Waukegan changes city clerk office hours

WAUKEGAN, Ill. -- Waukegan City Clerk Janet E. Kilkelly has announced office hours open to the public is changing.
Due to loss of personnel within the department, the hours available for the public to access the office will be modified at City Hall, 100 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. Hours to be open are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For additional information, contact the City Clerk's Office at 847-599-2513, and regarding information about the City of Waukegan, visit www.waukeganweb.net.