 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Waukegan changes city clerk office hours
View Comments
alert

Waukegan changes city clerk office hours

  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}

WAUKEGAN, Ill. -- Waukegan City Clerk Janet E. Kilkelly has announced office hours open to the public is changing.

Due to loss of personnel within the department, the hours available for the public to access the office will be modified at City Hall, 100 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. Hours to be open are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For additional information, contact the City Clerk's Office at 847-599-2513, and regarding information about the City of Waukegan, visit www.waukeganweb.net.

Money’s tight for a lot of people right now, so the last thing you want to do is be spending cash without even knowing it.
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert