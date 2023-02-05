Waukegan marks Black History Month with several area special events

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — The Waukegan Park District is marking Black History Month with special programming throughout the month of February.

The following programs and events will be offered during Black History Month:

The Waukegan History Museum Companion App will feature a self-guided tour that will take users to important historic sites that help tell Waukegan’s African American story.

Waukegan’s African American Past Pop-Up exhibit will be on display for free daily through Tuesday, Feb. 28 at the Haines House Museum, 1917 N. Sheridan Road. The pop-up exhibit will feature stories of Waukegan’s African American past, including the Underground Railroad, early pioneers and leaders, the segregated community of Frog Island, and the desegregation of Whittier School.

A free Black History Celebration will be held on Saturday, Feb. 11, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Jack Benny Center for the Arts, 39 Jack Benny Drive. From musical and dance performances to dramatic readings, the celebration will feature live performances from African American artists. Preregistration is not required.

A Black History Month banner craft project will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 15, from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Belvidere Recreation Center, 412 S. Lewis Ave., (cost is $5 for residents/$7 for non-residents). Participants will learn about the accomplishments and contributions of African Americans while creating a banner that will be displayed at the Belvidere Recreation Center.

“Soul Food with Sylvia” will be held on Saturday, Feb. 25, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Jane Addams Center. 95 Jack Benny Drive (cost is $6 for residents/$8 for non-residents). Sylvia England, founder and executive director of the African American Museum at the England Manor, will demonstrate the cooking of a traditional soul food dish. Preregistration is required.

In addition, the Waukegan History Museum, 1917 N. Sheridan Road, will be offering free outreach programs for local classes and community organizations: “Waukegan and the Underground Railroad” and “Influential African Americans in Waukegan”.

More information about the Waukegan Park District’s special programming during Black History Month is available at waukeganparks.org/blackhistorymonth.