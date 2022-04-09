Waukegan Park District acquires building for expanded programming space for recreation to persons with disabilities

WAUKEGAN, Ill. -- The Waukegan Park District has acquired the building at 540 S. McAlister St.,. adjacent to Roosevelt Park, to be repurposed into an accessible facility with expanded programming space for Special Recreation Services of Northern Lake County-Waukegan.
The renovation is expected to be completed by early 2023.
Special Recreation Services of Northern Lake County is an intergovernmental cooperative entity that provides community recreation to persons with disabilities in the member park districts of Lindenhurst, Waukegan, and Zion. The Waukegan Park District has been a member of SRSNLC since 2000.
“The new facility is a wonderful opportunity for the Waukegan Park District. Special recreation services are essential for many individuals with special needs in our community," said Jacqueline Herrera Giron, president of the Waukegan Park District Board of Commissioners. "From summer camp programs to fitness programs, the new facility will provide expanded space for special recreation events, programs, and services.”
IN PHOTOS: CUSH anti-Semitism cleansing walk in Downtown Kenosha on April 2, 2022
CUSH CLEANSING WALK
The Rev. Monica Cummings leads a march to Eichelman Park during a demonstration and walk to cleanse the community of antisemitism on Saturday, April 2, 2022.
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
CUSH CLEANSING WALK
Rabbi Dena Feingold speaks in front of Beth Hillel Temple during a demonstration and walk to cleanse the community of antisemitism organized by CUSH Religious Leaders on Saturday, April 2, 2022.
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
CUSH CLEANSING WALK
The Rev. Kevin Beebe pours lemon water on the ground at Kenosha’s Eichelman Park during a demonstration and walk to cleanse the community of antisemitism on Saturday. The event was organized by Congregations United to Service Humanity and local faith leaders. Eighteen local religious leaders endorsed a statement condemning incidents of antisemitism in the community, including five waves where fliers were left in driveways. “As faith leaders, as people of the God of all, we stand solidly with Beth Hillel Temple and the rest of the Jewish community in Kenosha,” the statement read in part. “As community leaders, as people of the city and county of Kenosha, we ask that our public safety officials take seriously and investigate thoroughly these threats, these attacks on our community. Today it is just fliers. Tomorrow it could be something much worse.”
LOOK: To see additional photos, point your smartphone camera at the QR code, then tap the link.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
CUSH CLEANSING WALK
The walk stopped at Eichelman Park where people prayed and poured lemon water on the ground during a demonstration and walk to cleanse the community of antisemitism on Saturday, April 2, 2022.
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
CUSH CLEANSING WALK
People stand in the snow during a demonstration and walk to cleanse the community of antisemitism organized by CUSH Religious Leaders Caucus at Beth Hillel Temple on Saturday, April 2, 2022.
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
CUSH CLEANSING WALK
The Rev. Jim Lynch speaks during a demonstration and walk to cleanse the community of antisemitism organized by CUSH Religious Leaders Caucus at Beth Hillel Temple on Saturday, April 2, 2022.
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
CUSH CLEANSING WALK
The Rev. Jim Lynch speaks during a demonstration and walk to cleanse the community of antisemitism organized by CUSH Religious Leaders Caucus at Beth Hillel Temple on Saturday, April 2, 2022.
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
