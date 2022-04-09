Waukegan Park District acquires building for expanded programming space for recreation to persons with disabilities

WAUKEGAN, Ill. -- The Waukegan Park District has acquired the building at 540 S. McAlister St.,. adjacent to Roosevelt Park, to be repurposed into an accessible facility with expanded programming space for Special Recreation Services of Northern Lake County-Waukegan.

The renovation is expected to be completed by early 2023.

Special Recreation Services of Northern Lake County is an intergovernmental cooperative entity that provides community recreation to persons with disabilities in the member park districts of Lindenhurst, Waukegan, and Zion. The Waukegan Park District has been a member of SRSNLC since 2000.

“The new facility is a wonderful opportunity for the Waukegan Park District. Special recreation services are essential for many individuals with special needs in our community," said Jacqueline Herrera Giron, president of the Waukegan Park District Board of Commissioners. "From summer camp programs to fitness programs, the new facility will provide expanded space for special recreation events, programs, and services.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0