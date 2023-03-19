WAUKEGAN Ill. — The Waukegan Park District is offering a series of upcoming Spring Break Adventures to the public.

Open to students from ages 6-12, the full-day enrichment programs will be held at the Belvidere Recreation Center, located at 412 S. Lewis Avenue in Corrine J. Rose Park in Waukegan.

Spring Break Adventures will be offered from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. including:

Mystery Monday on Monday, March 27. Participants will become a secret agent for the day as they put their skills to the test.

Beach Day on Tuesday, March 28. Participants will relax and enjoy a fun day with beach games and activities.

Dino Bones on Wednesday, March 29. Participants will go back in time to the prehistoric days with dinosaur friends.

Savor the Flavor on Thursday, March 30. Participants will enjoy candy-themed games, tasty treat creations, and more.

Carnival Day on Friday, March 31. Participants will play carnival games and enjoy a special treat.

Preregistration is required and space is limited. The cost to participate is $35 per resident and $44 per non-resident. Participants can be registered online or at the Field House Sports, Fitness & Aquatics Center, located at 800 N. Baldwin Avenue.

More information about the Spring Break Adventures is available at waukeganparks.org/adventures.